Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies' all-time single season home run leaders

Kyle Schwarber had the green light count at 3-1, then sent the next pitch sailing.

Schwarber launched a three-run homer over Citizens Bank Park's left-center wall in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, blowing open the Phillies' 9-3 rout of the Mets while notching his 50th home run in what's been an unreal year for the star slugger.

The South Philly crowd erupted as Schwarber rounded the bases, and stayed on its feet for the curtain call. It was history, after all.

Schwarber became the second Phillie ever to reach 50 home runs in a single season, joining former first baseman Ryan Howard, who crushed 58 homers in his breakout NL MVP year back in 2006.

Howard's 58 homers from 2006 are also the Phillies' franchise single-season leader, and Schwarber now has just over a couple of weeks left to go on one more tear to try and match it.

But as Schwarber has maintained throughout the season, he and the Phillies want more. They want a World Series.

"It's cool, the stat of how many people have done it before in the game, so it's something that you don't take lightly," said Schwarber, who became the 34th player in MLB history to reach the 50-home run mark (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "Yeah, I mean, I've always said all the personal accolades and everything like that will probably mean more whenever it's all said and done. I feel like we've got so much more baseball here, and we got a group of guys that we feel like we can make a deep run. That's what we wanna do.

"It's a cool moment. Obviously, I want to enjoy it, but there's still a lot more baseball to be played."

Here's where the moment stands now among the Phillies' all-time single-season home run leaders...

Rk) Player HRs Year 1) Ryan Howard 58 2006 2) Kyle Schwarber 50 2025 T-3) Ryan Howard 48 2008 T-3) Mike Schmidt 48 1980 T-5) Kyle Schwarber 47 2023 T-5) Ryan Howard 47 2007 T-5) Jim Thome 47 2003 8) Kyle Schwarber 46 2022 T-9) Ryan Howard 45 2009 T-9) Mike Schmidt 45 1979

List via baseball-reference.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports