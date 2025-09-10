More Sports:

September 10, 2025

Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies' all-time single season home run leaders

Kyle Schwarber became the second Phillie ever to reach 50 home runs in Tuesday night's rout of the Mets.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Kyle-Schwarber-50-home-runs-Phillies-9.10.25.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Kyle Schwarber salutes the Citizens Bank Park crowd after hitting his 50th home run of the season on Tuesday night.

Kyle Schwarber had the green light count at 3-1, then sent the next pitch sailing. 

Schwarber launched a three-run homer over Citizens Bank Park's left-center wall in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, blowing open the Phillies' 9-3 rout of the Mets while notching his 50th home run in what's been an unreal year for the star slugger. 

The South Philly crowd erupted as Schwarber rounded the bases, and stayed on its feet for the curtain call. It was history, after all. 

Schwarber became the second Phillie ever to reach 50 home runs in a single season, joining former first baseman Ryan Howard, who crushed 58 homers in his breakout NL MVP year back in 2006. 

Howard's 58 homers from 2006 are also the Phillies' franchise single-season leader, and Schwarber now has just over a couple of weeks left to go on one more tear to try and match it. 

But as Schwarber has maintained throughout the season, he and the Phillies want more. They want a World Series.

"It's cool, the stat of how many people have done it before in the game, so it's something that you don't take lightly," said Schwarber, who became the 34th player in MLB history to reach the 50-home run mark (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "Yeah, I mean, I've always said all the personal accolades and everything like that will probably mean more whenever it's all said and done. I feel like we've got so much more baseball here, and we got a group of guys that we feel like we can make a deep run. That's what we wanna do.

"It's a cool moment. Obviously, I want to enjoy it, but there's still a lot more baseball to be played."

Here's where the moment stands now among the Phillies' all-time single-season home run leaders...

 Rk) Player HRsYear 
1) Ryan Howard 582006 
2) Kyle Schwarber 502025 
T-3) Ryan Howard 482008 
T-3) Mike Schmidt481980 
T-5) Kyle Schwarber472023 
T-5) Ryan Howard472007 
T-5) Jim Thome472003 
8) Kyle Schwarber 462022 
T-9) Ryan Howard 452009
T-9) Mike Schmidt 451979 

List via baseball-reference.

