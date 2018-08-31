Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line is coming to Ulta

This is not a drill: Kylie Jenner’s infamous makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, will be coming to Ulta this holiday season. Jenner announced the news yesterday via Twitter.

She writes, “I’m so excited to let you guys know that @KylieCosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday!… More to come…”

Ulta then confirmed the news on their Instagram: “We’re excited to confirm @kyliecosmetics will exclusively be coming to all Ulta Beauty locations and online this holiday season.”





This sounds like Black Friday at Ulta might be on a another level this coming November. But before you go crazy this holiday season, Ulta confirmed that they plan to sell the cosmetics brand long-term.

Up until now, the only way to purchase Kylie Cosmetics and their infamous lip kits was through the brand's online store. The company has sponsored a few pop-ups across the country and partnered with Top Shop last year for the holiday season.

After the announcement, Ulta’s stock went up 10 percent, a 52-week high for the cosmetic and hair-care company. The cosmetics company will be available in all Ulta stores in the U.S. It is unclear if the current full line of products available on Kylie Cosmetic’s site will be available at Ulta. The store will update with details closer to the launch date.

Kylie Cosmetics also announced on Wednesday it will be launching a new line with Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods in September. Jenner posted a number of teaser photos on her Instagram.

