It looks like the new season of 'This is Us' will have some scenes in Philadelphia

August 31, 2018
Everyone's favorite show to emotionally destroy you, NBC's "This Is Us," is coming back this fall with season (big) three, and it looks like Philadelphia is making a cameo.
HughE Dillon spotted "This Is Us" crews at WHYY earlier this week, filming in the lobby of the public broadcasting network's building at 150 N. Sixth St. Pictures show "Fresh Air" host Terry Gross, most likely playing herself, opposite Justin Hartley, playing the ever-troubled Kevin Pearson.
. @justinhartley and @mellyliburd from #ThisIsUs were in town yesterday filming a scene for the popular @NBCPhiladelphia show Check out https://t.co/BE9uEdMCu3 for more pictures, story, where they filmed, and who from Philly was in the scene but be warned it’d be a spoiler pic.twitter.com/CtwOcAhEoy— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) August 26, 2018
Also spotted at WHYY was Melanie Liburd, who presumably will be playing Hartley's love interest as Zoe, as teased in the Season 2 finale. Here's a little refresher on how it all left off:
Though it's possible that the summer break gave us all renewed strength to stop dissolving into tears at every scene from "This Is Us," that refresher is enough to just ... whew. Tissues, please.
Today, Aug. 31, also marks the birthday of four major characters in the show, Jack Pearson and his three kids. In honor of the occasion, "This Is Us" asking fans to celebrate on social media.
Get those party hats on! 🎉 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/EJC7dFgk1W— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 29, 2018
Ahead of the date, Entertainment Weekly also gave a peek at the new season, including a still of Milo Ventigmilia (as Jack) and Mandy Moore (as Rebecca) on what looks like a first date in the 1970s.
The new season of "This Is Us" begins Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.
