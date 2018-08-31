More News:

August 31, 2018

Lawsuit against Massage Envy details accounts of alleged sexual assault from four New Jersey women

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Sexual Assault
massage envy west chester Google Maps/Google

Massage Envy on West Chester Pike. The chain has been the subject of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The spa chain Massage Envy is facing more allegations of sexual assault and harassment in stores around the Philadelphia area.

A lawsuit filed in Middlesex County lists nearly 200 allegations of assault by Massage Envy operators across the country. Four women from the state described numerous incidents in New Jersey. Allegations range from inappropriate touching and groping to sexual assault and molestation.

RELATED: West Chester Massage Envy spa faces sexual assault lawsuit from customers

The lawsuit accuses Massage Envy of deceiving the public of "the dangers of its services," maintaining that the company worked to keep allegations quiet and hid the truth from law enforcement and state massage therapy boards.

Reports of misconduct against the chain, which has about 1,200 locations nationwide, first surfaced last year when the West Chester location became the subject of an investigation exemplifying not only the company's pattern of mistreatment, but the difficulty in reporting the assault and keeping perpetrators accountable.

Massage Envy issued a public statement ahead of the lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday.

"One incident would be too many," said Massage Envy CEO Joseph C. Magnacca in the statement.

The statement also touted the Commitment to Safety plan, which the company established in late 2017 after an explosive Buzzfeed investigation brought awareness to the West Chester incident and the slew of other allegations piled against Massage Envy. The company is also working with RAINN to review and assess its policies, it said.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Sexual Assault Philadelphia Middlesex County Sexual Harassment Misconduct New Jersey Allegations Massage Envy

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Thousands of rare, venomous insects missing from Philadelphia Insectarium in possible inside job
insectarium butterfly pavillion

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game
083018ChristianHackenberg

Politics

Baby Trump balloons arrive in New Jersey, prepare for flight next month
baby trump balloon london

Celebrities

Sixers' Ben Simmons is reportedly done with Kendall Jenner
kendall jenner ben simmons

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 10, Jets 9
083018-GregWard-USAToday

Odd News

Door or Beach? Here's another internet dispute to destroy us all
door or beach

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.