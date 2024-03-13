Kylie Kelce to give final commencement speech at Cabrini before it closes

Kylie Kelce will deliver the commencement address to the 2024 graduating class of Cabrini University before the Main Line school shutters for good.

Kelce, the wife of recently retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, is one of the most prominent alumni of the Catholic college. She received a bachelor of arts in communications in 2017. Her address to Cabrini's graduating seniors will take place during the university's 64th and final commencement on Sunday, May 19.

After a decade of financial woes, Cabrini announced last year that it would close its doors at the end of its spring 2024 semester. The university cut staff and some degree programs in 2021 to offset operating costs, but it was not enough to save the school, which had been running on a budget deficit since 2013. Villanova agreed to buy the Radnor campus in a deal that was finalized in November. Under the terms of the agreement, Villanova will preserve the Cabrini name and two designated Cabrini University representatives will serve on the board of trustees for up to five years.

Kelce played field hockey for the Cabrini Cavaliers, competing in the NCAA Division III tournament her senior year (the team ultimately lost to Trinity College). She was a Colonial States Athletic Conference rookie of the year and helped secure CSAC title wins two years in a row. She also wrote for the student newspaper, the Loquitur, and was a building supervisor for the Dixon Center, the university's sports and recreation complex.

"One of the best decisions I've ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini field hockey family," Kelce said in a statement. "The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime."



Kelce was featured prominently in the hit Prime Video documentary "Kelce" and has also appeared on her husband's podcast "New Heights," with his brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She is involved in a number of charities, including the Eagles Autism Foundation; last year, a Princess Diana-inspired Eagles varsity jacket signed by Kelce sold for $100,000 at an auction for the organization.

Following Kelce's 9:30 a.m. commencement speech, Dr. Rachel Slaughter will address the Cabrini graduate students receiving Ph.D. and master's degrees. Slaughter, a 1989 alum, is an educator and former journalist.

