More News:

June 24, 2022

New Jersey cop charged after alleged punch fractured opponent's face at softball game

Patrick Carney, 50, was pitching before the incident occurred at Veterans Park in Berkeley Township

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Lakewood Cop Charged Softball Pixabay/Pexels

Lakewood police officer Patrick Carney, 50, is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly punching a softball opponent during a June 1 game at Veterans Park in Berkeley, Ocean County.

A veteran officer with the Lakewood Police Department has been charged with aggravated assault after a dispute at a softball game turned violent earlier this month, authorities said.

Patrick Carney, 50, allegedly threw a punch at a man and fractured a bone in his face during a June 1 game at Veterans Park in Berkeley Township, according to a criminal complaint from the Berkeley Police Department. 

Around 9:30 p.m., Carney was pitching and the batter at the plate hit the ball directly back to the pitcher's mound, striking Carney, investigators said. When the batter got to first base, a disagreement ensued between players on both teams. Some shoving between opponents took a more serious turn when Carney allegedly punched the batter on the right side of his face.

The umpire and players allegedly witnessed Carney throw the punch, police said.

The next day, the batter went to the hospital for a CT scan and learned that he had a "closed tripod fracture of right zygomaticomaxillary complex," an area next to the eye socket. The man underwent surgery on June 15, the criminal complaint said.

Carney was charged with aggravated assault by causing significant bodily injury. The officer has been a public employee since 1996, NJ.com reported.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 that the allegations against Carney are being investigated by the department's internal affairs unit. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office also said the incident is under investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Ocean County Crime Lakewood Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wawa plans to invade Sheetz territory with 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania
Wawa Central Pennsylvania

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Addiction

Juul e-cigarettes must be taken off the U.S. market, FDA orders
Juul e-cigarettes FDA

Eagles

Our entirely way-too-long Eagles punter situation analysis
Arynn_Siposs_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese106.jpg

Animals

Siberian tiger at Six Flags gives birth to an unusually large litter
Six Flags Tiger Cub 2022

Family-Friendly

Philly Balloon & Music Festival takes to the skies Fourth of July weekend with live music, fireworks
Philly Balloon Fest 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved