More Culture:

May 03, 2022

Lancaster County home with cave in basement on the market for $297,000

The property in Marietta has a cavern-like underground level that once connected to other tunnels

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Homes
Lancaster County Home Cave Courtesy/Natalia Latsios

A home for sale in Marietta, Pennsylvania has a cave-like basement. The property in Lancaster County is listed for $297,000.

A unique property on the market in Lancaster County is drawing some extra attention for its unique, cave-like basement.

The home in Marietta, in the northwestern part of the county, is listed for $297,000 in an area that has a diverse mix of properties. The single-family residence at 434 E. Market St. has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with wooden beams accenting the home and a decent-sized backyard.

"It's a really cool property. They made an open concept feel, and then in the basement, there's that cave or cavern, or they're calling it the Bat Cave," said Natalia Latsios, the real estate agent handling the sale with Century 21 Home Advisors.

Cave Lancaster Marietta TwoCourtesy/Natalia Latsios

The cave in the basement of a home at 434 E. Market St. in Marietta, Pennsylvania.


Marietta Living roomCourtesy/Natalia Latsios

The living room of the home at 434 E. Market St. has a wooden entrance to the cave in the basement.


Marietta Home FourCourtesy/Natalia Latsios

The exterior of the home at 434 E. Market St. in Marietta, Pennsylvania is shown above.


The history of the cave, which connects to the home's living room, isn't entirely clear. The house was built in 1900, decades after the peak years of the Underground Railroad in Lancaster County, but it's possible that the cave predates the construction of the home. The back of the cave was once connected to other tunnels that went underneath Marietta. It may have been used primarily for various storage purposes. 

"I saw a couple people have said it might have been an old coal chute of Marietta's near the water," Latsios said. "It could have been a place where they stored ice once upon a time. As far as I know, there's a lot of history that could have been involved with the cave."

The current owners of the property haven't used the cave for any specific purpose, but Latsios noted that the architecture was designed to preserve the structure well over time.

"The top of the cave, all of the rocks are sort of formed together and it apparently gets tighter over the years," she said. "I guess gravity just tightens the rocks."

Latsios said the property's unique characteristics made it a bit challenging to price, but it falls into an average range for the area. Marietta has townhomes that start at around $150,000 and everything else up to big, historic homes that sell above $500,000.

The home with the cave has been on the market for about a month, compared to an average in Lancaster County of about 20 days before a home sells. The property may appeal to history buffs, and Latsios said it could also make a good Airbnb if the borough allows for it.

"It's close to Lancaster, York and Harrisburg," Latsios said. "That might be a cool option for somebody and I think that would be a selling point."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Homes Lancaster County Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - Happy Valley

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Former Philly cop charged with murder in deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas 'TJ' Siderio
Siderio Shooting Mendoza

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Health News

Lone star tick that causes severe red meat allergy multiplies in Northeast U.S.
Red Meat Allergy Tick

Sixers

Doc Rivers doubles down on starting DeAndre Jordan, says players advocated for it
Doc Rivers Game 1 Miami.jpg

Pets

Pet food hygiene mistakes are common among dog owners, survey finds
Dog Food Study

Entertainment

Test your sea skills with new Pirate Rum Challenge at Independence Seaport Museum
Independence Seaport Museum

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved