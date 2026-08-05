Rare hearses and ambulances will be on display at Laurel Hill Cemetery this weekend

August 05, 2026
If you've never seen a lineup of hearses, flower cars and vintage-style ambulances, Laurel Hill East Cemetery is the place to be this Saturday. The Mohnton Professional Car Club's 18th Annual Professional Car Show returns Aug. 8 with a collection of rare professional and livery vehicles on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Live music will be provided by Live Not On Evil and Shewolf Dana Kain & the Mighty Incisors. Vehicle owners are also invited to bring hearses, flower cars, ambulances, limousines and other professional or livery vehicles to participate in the show.
Admission is free for both spectators and participants. Proceeds from raffles and donations benefit Friends of Laurel Hill, supporting preservation of the historic cemetery.
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Laurel Hill East Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Admission: Free
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