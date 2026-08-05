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August 05, 2026

Rare hearses and ambulances will be on display at Laurel Hill Cemetery this weekend

The free Aug. 8 car show will feature professional vehicles, live music, raffles, hot dogs and family-friendly activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Car show Live Music
Car Show Laurel Hill Cemetery Photo Credit/Tim Scandish

Rare hearses, ambulances and other professional vehicles will be on display during the Mohnton Professional Car Club's annual car show at Laurel Hill East Cemetery on Aug. 8.

If you've never seen a lineup of hearses, flower cars and vintage-style ambulances, Laurel Hill East Cemetery is the place to be this Saturday. The Mohnton Professional Car Club's 18th Annual Professional Car Show returns Aug. 8 with a collection of rare professional and livery vehicles on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Laurel Hill Car ShowProvided Courtesy/Mohnton Professional Car Club

Attendees can check out the unique vehicles while enjoying live music, refreshments, freshly grilled hot dogs, raffles and a scavenger hunt. The popular Casket of Cheer raffle also returns this year.

Live music will be provided by Live Not On Evil and Shewolf Dana Kain & the Mighty Incisors. Vehicle owners are also invited to bring hearses, flower cars, ambulances, limousines and other professional or livery vehicles to participate in the show.

Admission is free for both spectators and participants. Proceeds from raffles and donations benefit Friends of Laurel Hill, supporting preservation of the historic cemetery.

18th Annual Professional Car Show

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Laurel Hill East Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Admission: Free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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