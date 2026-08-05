Rare hearses and ambulances will be on display at Laurel Hill Cemetery this weekend

If you've never seen a lineup of hearses, flower cars and vintage-style ambulances, Laurel Hill East Cemetery is the place to be this Saturday. The Mohnton Professional Car Club's 18th Annual Professional Car Show returns Aug. 8 with a collection of rare professional and livery vehicles on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Provided Courtesy/Mohnton Professional Car Club

Attendees can check out the unique vehicles while enjoying live music, refreshments, freshly grilled hot dogs, raffles and a scavenger hunt. The popular Casket of Cheer raffle also returns this year.

Live music will be provided by Live Not On Evil and Shewolf Dana Kain & the Mighty Incisors. Vehicle owners are also invited to bring hearses, flower cars, ambulances, limousines and other professional or livery vehicles to participate in the show.

Admission is free for both spectators and participants. Proceeds from raffles and donations benefit Friends of Laurel Hill, supporting preservation of the historic cemetery.

18th Annual Professional Car Show

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Laurel Hill East Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19132

Admission: Free

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