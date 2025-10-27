More Events:

October 27, 2025

BrickFair PA 2025 brings thousands of LEGO creations to Oaks this November

The two-day fan convention at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will feature massive builds, games and family-friendly activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
LEGO fans of all ages can explore thousands of colorful creations when BrickFair PA 2025 comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 8-9.

The two-day convention is part of a national BrickFair tour that celebrates creativity through LEGO building. Attendees will see massive fan-made displays, known as MOCs, that recreate cityscapes, movie scenes and fantasy worlds using millions of bricks. Builders will be on hand to discuss their techniques and inspiration.

Beyond the exhibits, families can participate in interactive activities including group builds, LEGO bingo, a moon bounce and a Duplo play area for younger builders. Vendors will offer rare sets, custom minifigures and themed merchandise. Concessions will be available on-site.

This year’s theme, “Rock,” encourages exhibitors to build around interpretations of rock music, stone landscapes and other creative takes on the word “rock.” Organizers said the 2025 theme invites every exhibitor and MOC to participate.

Tickets range from $9 to $19 when purchased online before Thursday, Nov. 6, and cost $20 at the door. Children age 3 and under are free.

Nov. 8-9
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19560
Tickets: $9 - $19

