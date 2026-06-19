Liberty Flea to bring vintage treasures and artisan goods to Cherry Street Pier

Vintage shoppers will have a chance to browse clothing, records, home décor and handmade goods when Liberty Flea comes to Cherry Street Pier later this month.

The free market is scheduled for Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Liberty Flea will bring together vintage dealers, collectors and local makers selling everything from fashion and accessories to artwork, jewelry and household items. The market is expected to feature a mix of vintage finds and artisan-made products from vendors across the Philadelphia region.

Held at Cherry Street Pier, the market will pair vintage shopping and artisan goods with views of the Delaware River waterfront.

June 27-28 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cherry Street Pier

121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free admission

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