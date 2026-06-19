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June 19, 2026

Liberty Flea to bring vintage treasures and artisan goods to Cherry Street Pier

The free waterfront market on June 27 and 28 will feature vintage clothing, records, home décor, jewelry and handmade goods from local vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Flea Market Vintage
Liberty Flea at Cherry Street Pier Provided Courtesy/The Captain's Vintage

Liberty Flea will bring vintage clothing, records, home goods, jewelry and artisan-made products to Cherry Street Pier on June 27 and 28.

Vintage shoppers will have a chance to browse clothing, records, home décor and handmade goods when Liberty Flea comes to Cherry Street Pier later this month.

The free market is scheduled for Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Liberty Flea will bring together vintage dealers, collectors and local makers selling everything from fashion and accessories to artwork, jewelry and household items. The market is expected to feature a mix of vintage finds and artisan-made products from vendors across the Philadelphia region.

Held at Cherry Street Pier, the market will pair vintage shopping and artisan goods with views of the Delaware River waterfront.

Liberty Flea

June 27-28 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cherry Street Pier
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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