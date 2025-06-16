More Health:

June 16, 2025

Want to know when you'll die and how to prolong your life? There are apps for that

The Death Clock uses AI to predict people's life expectancy. Similar tools claim to improve mental and physical well-being.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Life Expectancy
Death Clock App Picture Alliance/Imagn Images

Can people really know when they'll die? There are apps that attempt predict life expectancy and offer tips for building a healthy lifestyle.

Wondering how long one's life will last is a universal thought.

The average life expectancy in the United States is 81.4 years for women and 75.8 years for men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But can anything be extrapolated further than that?

MOREAppendix cancer remains rare, but is becoming more common among younger generations

The Death Clock app — which has the motto "Know your date. Change your fate" — is attempting to do so.

Death Clock's website notes "AI analyzes your life choices to determine when you will die, and how you can improve your habits to live even longer." Using more than 1,200 life expectancy studies as a trained basis and data from users, Death Clock's calculator is emphatically personal. 

While the concept and implementation of artificial intelligence remains controversial, the app provides the disclaimer that it's "for fun only." 

The Washington Post spoke about Death Clock with New York University bioethicist Arthur Caplan, who noted there are many factors that influence life expectancy, from genetics to the risk of contracting certain diseases. 

"The majority of your lifespan is driven by your parents' income, your educational level, whether you have a job, whether you live downstream from polluting chemical refineries or a radioactive plant that's dumping something into your water," Caplan told the Post.

Clearly, a lot goes into it.

Beyond the "for fun only" component of Death Clock's take on a given person's remaining time, there are apps that aim to improve mental and physical well-being, which, in turn, should help improve life expectancy. 

MyFitnessPal, a weight loss and exercise app, works as a calorie tracker and also helps users reach their fitness goals. Noom, with its tagline of "lose weight and keep it off," focuses on diet and exercise, too. 

For mindfulness, Headspace has a focus on daily meditation, stress-relieving exercises and sleep guides. Calm is a similar mental health app with guided meditations that also attempts to help users improve sleep quality. 

For Death Clock alternatives, Final Countdown uses personalized information and World Health Organization data as a tool that, in its words, "is capable of making the users think about their lifestyle and motivate the individuals to change it for the better." There's also Time Left, which includes the description of "a daily reminder to live well."

For a more traditional approach, the Social Security Administration's life expectancy calculator is right there for use, too.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Life Expectancy Philadelphia Apps Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man in pain from a hernia

Hernias: Causes, symptoms, and treatments
Purchased - a family barbecuing outside

How to prevent food poisoning when eating outdoors

Just In

Must Read

Education

Ex-School of Rock student: 'It felt like I had escaped a cult'

School of Rock Paul Green

Entertainment

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Alternative Medicine

As cannabis users age, health risks appear to grow

Cannabis Older Adults

Music

Mt. Joy, Friendship, Florry deliver new Philly music

Mt. Joy Fresh Tracks

Festivals

Red, White, & Blue To-Do returns to Old City with July 2 block party

Red White and Blue To Do

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved