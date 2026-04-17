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April 17, 2026

Lincoln Drive will be closed Saturday in East Falls for 'critical maintenance work'

The roadway will be blocked between Wissahickon Avenue in Germantown and Ridge Avenue in Manayunk from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Closures
Lincoln Drive Closure Streetview/Google Maps

Lincoln Drive will be closed Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews conduct necessary maintenance work.

Lincoln Drive will be closed this weekend in East Falls, the Philadelphia Streets Department said. 

The roadway will be blocked to traffic between Wissahickon Avenue in Germantown and Ridge Avenue in Manayunk on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, crews will perform "critical maintenance work," although the department did not specify what that would entail. 

MORE: Unlike other transit systems in World Cup host cities, SEPTA won't raise fares for matches

City officials said the decision to close the street on a weekend would expedite necessary repairs and minimize disruption during weekday commutes. It's also mean to provide a safer environment for workers. 

Drivers have been asked to slow down while approaching the work zone, and pay close attention to detours and directions on Saturday. 

This is the second time the roadway has closed this month. On April 4, the same stretch was closed for several hours for safety and maintenance work, and to give space for a volunteer cleanup from the Friends of the Wissahickon group. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Closures Philadelphia Road Closures

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