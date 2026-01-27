More Events:

January 27, 2026

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Philly

The co-headlining tour stops at Xfinity Mobile Arena this summer as part of a 2026 North American run.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will tour together across North America in 2026.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for a 2026 North American tour, with a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 16, at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The show brings together two artists whose music has been part of pop culture for decades. Richie is best known for his run of solo hits in the 1980s and his early success with the Commodores. In recent years, he has also been a longtime judge on “American Idol,” introducing his music to a new generation of fans. Earth, Wind & Fire built their reputation on feel-good funk and R&B songs that are still staples at parties and weddings today.

The tour includes more than two dozen cities across the U.S. and Canada, making the Philly date one of the key East Coast stops.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

