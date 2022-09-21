More News:

September 21, 2022

Family of Little League player who fractured skull in Williamsport files negligence lawsuit in Philly court

Easton Oliverson was at the World Series tournament with his team from Utah; he fell from a bunk bed in a dorm where players stay

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
The family of Easton Oliverson, 12 -- a Little League World Series player from Utah who was injured after he fell out of a bunk bed in the league's dormitory in Williamsport, Lycoming County -- is suing for negligence in Philadelphia. The photo above shows a sign commemorating Oliverson at the tournament's opening game.

The Utah boy who was hospitalized for more than a month after he fell out of a bunk bed while competing at the Little League World Series is back home, but now his family is suing the youth baseball organization and the furniture manufacturer for negligence in Philadelphia.

Easton Oliverson, 12, who was player on Snow Canyon Little League's team, suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding on Aug. 15 when he fell off a top bunk while staying at a dormitory for the tournament's players in Williamsport, NBC News reported.

The outfielder underwent three surgeries, battled a staph infection and is now suffering from seizures, the family's lawyer Ken Fulginiti told the Associated Press. They're now seeking $50,000 for his care and additional punitive damages.

Easton was initially airlifted to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Montour County, where he was placed in a medically induced coma, but he was later transported to a hospital in Utah where he was discharged on Tuesday, according to an Instagram post from his family.

"He is resting and adjusting to his recovery away from the hospital," the post says. "Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers. He is thrilled to be home, but understands that he still has a very long road ahead."

The negligence lawsuit filed by the boy's parents Jace and Nancy Oliverson on Friday alleges that there was no railing on their son's bed, the AP reported.

Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said the organization doesn't comment on pending litigation. Savoy Contract Furniture, which is also based in Williamsport, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jace Oliverson was the assistant coach for the Snow Canyon team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah. His younger son Brogan, 10, played in his brother's spot following the injury, FOX13 reported. The team was eliminated after two losses.

