Live: 2019 NFL Draft first round open thread

Comparatively speaking, with the Philadelphia Eagles picking 25th, you haven't paid as much attention to the build-up this year, but the 2019 NFL Draft is here, so wake up, lock in, and get ready. It's go time.

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our extensive seven-round Eagles draft board, you're a terrible person and I hate you, but it's not too late.

Here's a roundup of who the local writers think the Eagles will pick at 25. And in case you missed it, we took our best shot at what we think the Eagles' top 10 options are in the first round.

Will the Eagles trade up? Trade out? Make a pick at 25? And if so, who will it be? Will they trade a player already on the roster? Will they trade for some veteran around the league? Join us here to discuss.

