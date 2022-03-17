More Sports:

March 17, 2022

LIVE MLB free agency tracker: Who is left for Phillies if they continue adding?

Will the Phillies do anything else before spring training starts?

Evan Macy
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies
Dave-Dombrowski-Phillies_052121_USAT Jonathan Dyer/USA Today Sports

Dave Dombrowski has a team to continue building this spring.

UPDATE [11:39 a.m.] — The details are out on Odubel Herrera's contract. The outfielder will earn $1.75 million and up to $750,000 in incentives, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.


From earlier...

The Phillies 2022 squad is rounding into form. The outfield may be set, with Kyle Schwarber in left and Matt Veirling and Odubel Herrera platooning in center. The rest of the order seems to be fine, with some flexibility at the newly added DH spot. 

The team spent a little dough adding veteran arm to the bullpen in Brad Hand, Jeruys Familia and Corey Knebel. What is next on the agenda?

If the team is willing (it never has) to really go for broke and really push for a playoff appearance, there are some monstrously big bats left in Carlos Correa, Nick Castellanos, and Trevor Story. Those three players would likely command $20 million plus contracts.

Assuming the team is not planning to exceed the luxury tax threshold of $230 million in payroll obligations, they have a little wiggle room left. 

Is that enough to land a starting pitcher? What about a pinch hitter type like Brad Miller?

Here's a look at some of the best remaining players who may be in their price range:

PlayerWAR
OF Michael Conforto15.7
OF Jorge Soler3.6 
 OF Tommy Pham16.0
SP Michael Pineda12.6
SP Zach Grienke73.1
SP Tyler Anderson8.1
SP Danny Duffy19.8
RP Ryan Tepera4.9
RP Kenley Janson
18.6
SS Jonathan Villar13.4
DH Albert Pujols99.6


Those are the best names remaining from various top 50 free agent lists — plus Pujols who would be a stretch but is worth adding (he is closing in on 700 homers). The Phils should be able to afford the above players and arguably have a need for all of them.

Adding one of the three outfielders we list would definitely help bolster the unit. The four starting pitchers could each slot in as the No. 2 or 3 hurler in the Phils staff depending on how Aaron Nola rebounds in 2022. And of course, Tepera and Janson are older relievers who've had success in the past, in the mold of the guys they already added.

Will the Phils add a mid-level free agent? Will they add a more marginal piece? Will they go for broke for a superstar?

Follow long all day right here with our live stream and open thread:

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

