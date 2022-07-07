Live stream/open thread: Flyers take Cutter Gauthier at No. 5

UPDATE [7:55 P.M.] — Amid a chaotic first few picks, the Flyers went with Cutter Gauthier, a big strong forward committed to Boston College.

From earlier...

The Flyers will take a big step in working toward being relevant and competitive again when they pick fifth tonight in the NHL Draft (assuming they keep their selection).

We've already broken down some mock drafts across the hockey world, looked into what this offseason could look like for the Flyers, and even got a peek at their upcoming 2022-23 schedule.

Here are all six of the Flyers' picks to use in the next two days:

Round Overall 1 5 3 69 4 101 5 133 6 165 7 197

*2nd-rd. pick (36 overall) and an additional 7th-rd.pick traded to Arizona with Shayne Gostisbehere

All that's left is to sit back and see what Chuck Fletcher and company elect to do with their ammo during the first round and later rounds (tomorrow). Below is our live stream and open thread, where you can follow along with all the latest news, gossip, rumors and analysis as the newest slate of pro hockey players find employment over the next two days.





