More Sports:

July 06, 2022

Flyers' 2022-23 regular-season schedule released

The John Tortorella era officially begins Oct. 13 at home against the Devils

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Travis-Konecny-Kevin-Hayes-Flyers-NHL.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Travis Konecny (11), Kevin Hayes (13), and the Flyers will look for a fresh start with the 2022-23 season.

The John Tortorella era of Flyers hockey will get officially underway on Oct. 13 against New Jersey in front of the home crowd. 

The Flyers' 2022-23 regular-season schedule was released Wednesday afternoon, confirming that the club will open its next campaign at the Wells Fargo Center for the third-consecutive season. 

Their first matchup against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Black Friday (November 25) at home and will be one of just three contests against Pittsburgh this season. In order to ensure that all 32 of the NHL's teams play one another, the Flyers lost two divisional dates to the Penguins and New York Rangers, meaning they'll only play either three times, while still facing the rest of the Metro — Carolina, Columbus, New Jersey, the Islanders, and Washington — four times each.

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche come to town December 5 and the annual Western Canada road trip is set for the middle of February, with a quick stop in Seattle (February 16) before a run through Vancouver (February 18), Calgary (February 20), and Edmonton (February 21).

There are a few key dates in the schedule that, fan interest-wise, are still to be determined as well. 

Former captain Claude Giroux is at the end of his eight-year contract and while there is interest in returning to Florida, who made the move for him before this past season's trade deadline, Edmonton, Toronto, and his hometown Ottawa Senators are rumored to have entered the mix as well. 

South Jersey product Johnny Gaudreau also reached the end of his contract with the Flames and it isn't certain if he'll remain in Calgary — The Flyers might have a shot at signing him, but it's a long shot

The 2022-23 regular season slate concludes with a road trip to Chicago on April 13.

You can see the full schedule by clicking HERE or via the tweet below from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall.

General manager Chuck Fletcher and co. are hoping an "aggressive retool" can get the Flyers back on track after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign that was plagued by injuries and lethargic, uninspiring hockey. 

The bad news is they may be entering next season shorthanded already. Defenseman Ryan Ellis is progressing slowly in his rehab and the club can't guarantee that he'll be ready for camp later this summer while winger Joel Farabee had sudden disc replacement surgery after he felt pinching in his neck from working out.

Goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov also seems unlikely to join the club and backup Carter Hart as originally planned due to his extremely concerning situation in Russia

The NHL Draft begins Thursday night in Montreal where the Flyers have the fifth overall pick.

Their preseason slate, which was released Tuesday, begins September 24 at home against Boston and can be seen in full HERE.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Schedule Release John Tortorella Ryan Ellis Joel Farabee chuck fletcher

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours Nate Rogers Mixologist

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Ashanti for Live Casino

See Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti this Friday

Just In

Must Read

Government

Kenney's comment that he'll 'be happy' when he's not mayor, prompt calls for him to resign
Kenney call for Resignation

Sponsored

IBEW leading the charge for electric vehicles
Purchased - Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Wellness

A negative outlook on life may be affecting your health – being optimistic could help
optimism

Eagles

Ranking every Eagles defensive back ever
Brian-Dawkins-Troy-Vincent_070622_USAT

Celebrities

Michael Rubin's girlfriend went to the hospital after 'face plant' at Hamptons party
Michael Rubin Hamptons

Family-Friendly

Rothman Roller Rink to host Christmas in July Skate on July 9
Dilworth Park Rothman Roller Rink Christmas in July

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved