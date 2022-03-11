More Sports:

March 11, 2022

Live thread: Sixers and Nets do battle as Ben Simmons returns

By Evan Macy
Ben Simmons is back.

According to Sixers officials (via TNT) tonight's tickets for Philly's game against the Nets is the most in demand in over a decade.

Why exactly?

Well, after a month of anticipation Ben Simmons is in the house as Brooklyn and Philadelphia face off in a regular season game that will see James Harden face his old team for the first time since he forced a trade away.

Can't be there but want to see all the takes, memes highlights and action? Follow along right here with our live stream and open thread below:


