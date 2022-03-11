Live thread: Sixers and Nets do battle as Ben Simmons returns

According to Sixers officials (via TNT) tonight's tickets for Philly's game against the Nets is the most in demand in over a decade.

Why exactly?

Well, after a month of anticipation Ben Simmons is in the house as Brooklyn and Philadelphia face off in a regular season game that will see James Harden face his old team for the first time since he forced a trade away.

Can't be there but want to see all the takes, memes highlights and action? Follow along right here with our live stream and open thread below:





Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports