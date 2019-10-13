Live updates/open thread: Week 6 NFL games

After an outlook-changing Thursday night road win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Week 4, followed by an easy win at home over the hapless New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to make it three in a row in their first game of a rare three-game road trip against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

As usual, the Eagles are very banged up. The Vikings are not, as they will only be without one starter, who isn't very good to begin with. Nothing new for the Birds here -- they'll have to overcome with depth at some important spots. You can find the final Eagles-Vikings injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, there will be some intriguing "strength on strength" and "strength on weakness" matchups today. The strength on strength matchups:

The Vikings' rushing offense vs. the Eagles run defense The Vikings' edge rushers vs. the Eagles offensive tackles

And the strength on weakness matchups:

The Vikings' receivers vs. the Eagles' corners The Eagles' interior defensive line vs. the Vikings' interior offensive line

The Eagles could use a breakout day from Fletcher Cox.

The Eagles are three-point underdogs, which comes as a mild surprise. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 6 picks here.



Super-early games:

Panthers at Buccaneers (in London)

Early games:

Eagles at Vikings Seahawks at Browns Texans at Chiefs Washington at Dolphis Saints at Jaguars Bengals at Ravens

Later games:

49ers at Rams Falcons at Cardinals Titans at Broncos Cowboys at Jets

Sunday Night Football:

Steelers at Chargers

Monday Night Football:

Lions at Packers

Feel free to discuss the games below.







