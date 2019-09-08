Live updates/open thread: Final Eagles 32, Redskins 27

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2019 season at 1:00 p.m. today against the Washington team, as they try to make their way back to the Super Bowl. You excited?

A season ago, the Birds were hobbled heading into Week 1, as they were missing Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery, and Timmy Jernigan to injury, as well as Nigel Bradham to a suspension. This season, the Eagles are mostly healthy. Washington, meanwhile, will be without their best player in Trent Williams, as well as other key players. You can find the final injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the strength of Washington's team is up front on defense, with a trio of interior defensive linemen who can create disruption, as well as an edge rusher in Ryan Kerrigan, who is quietly building a Hall of Fame resume. Otherwise, this Washington roster is downright bad, and it will be alarming if the Eagles cannot overwhelm them.



The Eagles are rare Week 1 double-digit favorites in this game, and the 10-point spread is the biggest of the NFL schedule Week 1. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. Someone locally actually picked Washington.



For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 1 picks here.



