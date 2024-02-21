More Events:

February 21, 2024

Lizzy McAlpine to play two homecoming shows at The Met in June

Tickets to the June 24 and June 25 shows go on sale Friday

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Lizzy McAlpine, a graduate of Lower Merion High School, will play The Met Philadelphia on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25 as part of her upcoming 'The Older Tour 2024.'

Pop star Lizzy McAlpine is heading out on tour behind her upcoming album, "Older," and she'll be playing two homecoming shows in Philadelphia this summer.

McAlpine's "The Older Tour 2024" will hit The Met Philadelphia on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25. The singer initially was slated to play only one show in Philly, but added a second due to the high volume of sales during the presale period, which began Wednesday. The general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

News of the tour comes just days after McAlpine — who grew up in Wynnewood and graduated from Lower Merion High School in 2018 — revealed "Older," her third studio album, will be released April 5. The 24-year-old already has released the title track, a piano ballad in which she ponders the difficult transition into adulthood.

Here's what she wrote on Instagram

"me & the band are going on tour! i know it’s been a while since i’ve gone on the road but i needed to figure out a way to do it that would be less taxing on my mental and physical health. and i think we’ve done that! it’s gonna be frickin epic."

In April, McAlpine stopped at The Fillmore as part of her last headlining tour, "The End of The Movie." After the U.S. leg of that tour, McAlpine rescheduled her dates in Europe due to the tour being hard on her "mental & physical well-being." This time, McAlpine said she is playing fewer cities in an effort to "keep my sanity" and avoid the need to cancel or postpone. 

McAlpine has been recording and releasing music since 2018, when she was a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston. A number of covers and original songs posted to her TikTok account in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic helped propel her to national fame. 

She released her debut album "Give Me A Minute" in 2020. But it was her second album, "five seconds flat," released in 2022, that brought her into the mainstream. In particular, the single "ceilings" took off on TikTok last winter, when it became the soundtrack to a popular trend. It debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, and the official music video has been viewed 19 million times on Youtube. 

Lizzy McAlpine: The Older Tour 2024

Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25
8 p.m. | Ticket prices vary
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

