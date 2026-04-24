A look around at what the rest of the NFC East teams did in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

In the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected USC WR Makai Lemon. Here we'll take a look around at what the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders did in Round 1.

(Spoiler: I thought they all made good picks.)

• Giants, Pick 5: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State: Reese is a versatile defender who lined up in a variety of positions in Ohio State's loaded defense. He played off-ball linebacker, on the edge, and he often lined up in something of a Joker role in on obvious passing downs. In addition to his ability to play a number of different roles, Reese has elite athleticism. He ran a 4.46 at 6'4, 241 pounds, and that explosiveness shows up on the field.

Ultimately, the reason Reese was a top five prospect was because of his upside as a pass rusher, where the Giants are already loaded with past high draft picks:

Brian Burns, 16th overall pick, 2019 Kayvon Thibodeaux, 5th overall pick, 2022 Abdul Carter, 3rd overall pick, 2025

It will be interesting to see how the Giants deploy Reese. The guess here is that he'll play off-ball linebacker initially, while the team tries to develop him on the side as a pass rusher, much like the Eagles attempted to do with Jihaad Campbell as a rookie last season.

But certainly, The Giants already have a bunch of talented, athletic defenders — which will happen when you pick in the top 6 most years — and they added another one.

• Giants, Pick 10: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami: Mauigoa was regarded by many as the best offensive tackle prospect in this draft. (I didn't really see it that way.)

He is a mauler with a mean streak who can anchor all day against power rushers, but he could ultimately struggle with speed rushers. He is, in my opinion, suited to playing at guard.

And oh hey, that's probably where he'll play for the Giants, who have a LT in place in Andrew Thomas and a RT in Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed a three-year deal worth $39 million this offseason.

Mauigoa has a chance to be great guard in the NFL, but I do wonder if the Giants wouldn't have been better served just picking an already great guard in Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane. Mauigoa does give the Giants options down the road if they want to move him to tackle in a few years. We'll see.

Still, the Giants are wise to fortify their offensive line, which has long been a major weakness. Mauigoa is a logical fit and a reasonable value at pick 10.

• Commanders, Pick 7: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State: Styles had one of the most impressive combine performances ever:

Dude ran a 4.46 and vertical leaped 43 1/2" at 6'5, 244. When he decides that he knows where the ball is going he gets there in a blink and he's a good tackler when he gets there. He can easily run sideline to sideline, and he's a physical enough player to mix it up in the box.

The Commanders now have an interesting group at linebacker.

• As the 7th overall pick, Styles will be expected to be a three-down player.

• They also signed Leo Chenal to a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason. Chenal is an interesting linebacker / edge hybrid who is big, fast, and physical. Steve Spagnuolo didn't often ask Chenal to cover tight ends and running backs in Kansas City, instead allowing him to attack the line of scrimmage from multiple alignments and occasionally spy mobile quarterbacks. But you don't want him covering running backs and tight ends.

• And then there's Frankie Luvu, one of the most overrated players in the sport. Luvu is situational edge rusher masquerading as a three-down linebacker.



Did the Commanders identify that Luvu is a sub-package player only? If so, kudos for the way overdue self-scouting on that one. Perhaps Chanel is the early down guy, and Luvu comes in on obvious passing downs? If that's the plan with Styles never leaving the field, the Commanders may have something there.

The Commanders overcame a bad defense in 2024 and made it to the NFC Championship Game. In 2025 that defense was abysmal. Adding Styles to the mix is obviously a step in the right direction.

• Cowboys, Pick 11: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State: Downs is an ultra instinctive safety who sees plays before they happen and is always around the football. He is also a stellar tackler in the open field, a downhill missile against the run, and he has some ball skills (2 INTs each year of college). His enthusiasm for football is also very obvious when watching him play, as he is physical, he has a non-stop motor, and he's highly vocal on the field.

He even returns punts, which is saying something having played for a couple of programs in Alabama and Ohio State that have their share of elite athletes. He housed a punt for Bama in 2023 and one for OSU in 2024. Highlights:

Safeties always fall. Most thought Kyle Hamilton was a top 5 prospect in the 2022 draft. He went 14th. In 2018, most had Derwin James as a top 10 prospect. He went 17th. Downs was considered b y some to be a top 5 prospect in this draft, and he went 11th to the Cowboys.

Those safeties who fall further than they should usually pan out. Great pick.

• Cowboys, Pick 23: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF: Lawrence had decent production at UCF (19.5 sacks the last three seasons), but the real selling point is that he is an athletic beast with some untapped potential. Spider chart impressiveness here:

That athleticism shows up on the field. He is going to be a handful for offensive tackles who struggle with speed:

Lawrence probably went a little earlier than some were projecting, but in this draft class I thought he was worthy of a first round selection. And certainly the Cowboys need pass rushers after they foolishly traded Micah Parsons for 70 cents on the dollar.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader