A look at the history of the 25th overall pick (and the rest of the Eagles' eight draft slots)

February 24, 2019
As you are aware, the Philadelphia Eagles' season is over, after they were beaten by the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. They will be picking 25th in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Let's go ahead and look at the history of the 25th overall pick, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.
UPDATE (2/24/19): Let's also just add in the rest of the Eagles' picks, now that the full draft order is known after the disbursement of compensatory picks. Because why not, I guess:
|Year
|Pick No. 25
|2018
|Hayden Hurst, TE, Ravens
|2017
|Jabrill Peppers, S, Browns
|2016
|Artie Burns, CB, Steelers
|2015
|Shaq Thompson, LB, Panthers
|2014
|Jason Verrett, CB, Chargers
|2013
|Xavier Rhodes, CB, Vikings
|2012
|Dont'a Hightower, LB, Patriots
|2011
|James Carpenter, OG, Seahawks
|2010
|Tim Tebow, QB, Broncos
|2009
|Vontae Davis, CB, Dolphins
The 53rd overall pick:
|Year
|Pick No. 53
|2018
|M.J. Stewart, CB, Buccaneers
|2017
|Teez Tabor, CB, Lions
|2016
|Su'a Cravens, LB, Redskins
|2015
|Jake Fisher, OT, Bengals
|2014
|Davante Adams, WR, Packers
|2013
|Margus Hunt, DE, Bengals
|2012
|Devon Still, DT, Bengals
|2011
|Stephen Paea, DT, Bears
|2010
|Jermaine Cunningham, DE, Patriots
|2009
|LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles
The 57th overall pick:
|Year
|Pick No. 57
|2018
|P. J. Hall, DT, Raiders
|2017
|Zach Cunningham, LB, Texans
|2016
|T. J, Green, CB, Colts
|2015
|Rob Havenstein, OT, Rams
|2014
|Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
|2013
|D.J. Swearinger, S, Texans
|2012
|Brock Osweiler, QB, Broncos
|2011
|Mikel Leshoure, RB, Lions
|2010
|Terrence Cody, DT, Ravens
|2009
|Paul Kruger, DE, Ravens
The 127th overall pick:
|Year
|Pick No. 127
|2018
|Rick Leonard, OT, Saints
|2017
|Michael Roberts, TE, Lions
|2016
|Deiondre' Hall, S, Bears
|2015
|Damien Wilson, LB, Cowboys
|2014
|Pierre Desir, CB, Browns
|2013
|Malliciah Goodman, DE, Falcons
|2012
|Adrien Robinson, TE, Giants
|2011
|Rashad Carmichael, CB, Texans
|2010
|E. J. Wilson, DE, Seahawks
|2009
|Austin Collie, WR, Colts
|Year
|Pick No. 138
|2018
|Cole Madison, OG, Packers
|2017
|Ryan Glasgow, DT, Bengals
|2016
|Seth DeValve, TE, Browns
|2015
|David Cobb, RB, Titans
|2014
|Lorenzo Taliaferro, RB, Ravens
|2013
|Tharold Simon, CB, Seahawks
|2012
|Tahir Whitehead, LB, Lions
|2011
|Marcus Cannon, OT, Patriots
|2010
|Walter McFadden, CB, Raiders
|2009
|William Middleton, CB, Falcons
|Year
|Pick No. 163
|2018
|Tim Settle, DT, Redskins
|2017
|Matt Milano, LB, Bills
|2016
|Trevor Davis, WR, Packers
|2015
|Ryan Russell, DE, Cowboys
|2014
|Aaron Murray, QB, Chiefs
|2013
|Jordan Mills, OT, Bears
|2012
|Terrell Manning, LB, Packers
|2011
|Daniel Kilgore, OG, 49ers
|2010
|Reshad Jones, S, Dolphins
|2009
|Duke Robinson, OG, Panthers
|Year
|Pick No. 197
|2018
|Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Redskins
|2017
|Jeremy Clark, CB, Jets
|2016
|Dan Vitale, FB, Buccaneers
|2015
|Derron Smith, S, Bengals
|2014
|Demetri Goodson, CB, Packers
|2013
|Cobi Hamilton, WR, Bengals
|2012
|Nate Ebner, CB, Patriots
|2011
|Ricky Elmore, DE, Packers
|2010
|Trindon Holliday, RS, Texans
|2009
|Stephen Hodge, S, Cowboys
|Year
|Pick No. 208
|2018
|Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys
|2017
|Rudy Ford, S, Auburn
|2016
|Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, Patriots
|2015
|Andy Gallik, C, Titans
|2014
|Eric Pinkins, S, Seahawks
|2013
|Jeremy Harris, CB, Jaguars
|2012
|Justin Anderson, OG, Colts
|2011
|Greg McElroy, QB, Jets
|2010
|Thomas Welch, OT, Patriots
|2009
|John Phillips, TE, Cowboys
I hope this was a more satisfying exercise for you than it was for me.
