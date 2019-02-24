More Sports:

February 24, 2019

A look at the history of the 25th overall pick (and the rest of the Eagles' eight draft slots)

By Jimmy Kempski
As you are aware, the Philadelphia Eagles' season is over, after they were beaten by the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. They will be picking 25th in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Let's go ahead and look at the history of the 25th overall pick, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

UPDATE (2/24/19): Let's also just add in the rest of the Eagles' picks, now that the full draft order is known after the disbursement of compensatory picks. Because why not, I guess:

Year Pick No. 25 
2018 Hayden Hurst, TE, Ravens 
2017 Jabrill Peppers, S, Browns 
2016 Artie Burns, CB, Steelers 
2015  Shaq Thompson, LB, Panthers
2014 Jason Verrett, CB, Chargers 
2013Xavier Rhodes, CB, Vikings 
2012 Dont'a Hightower, LB, Patriots 
2011 James Carpenter, OG, Seahawks 
2010 Tim Tebow, QB, Broncos 
2009 Vontae Davis, CB, Dolphins 


The 53rd overall pick:

 YearPick No. 53 
2018 M.J. Stewart, CB, Buccaneers 
2017 Teez Tabor, CB, Lions 
2016Su'a Cravens, LB, Redskins 
2015 Jake Fisher, OT, Bengals 
2014 Davante Adams, WR, Packers 
2013 Margus Hunt, DE, Bengals 
2012 Devon Still, DT, Bengals 
2011 Stephen Paea, DT, Bears 
2010 Jermaine Cunningham, DE, Patriots 
2009 LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles 


The 57th overall pick:

 YearPick No. 57 
 2018P. J. Hall, DT, Raiders 
 2017Zach Cunningham, LB, Texans  
 2016T. J, Green, CB, Colts 
 2015Rob Havenstein, OT, Rams 
 2014Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers 
 2013D.J. Swearinger, S, Texans
 2012Brock Osweiler, QB, Broncos 
 2011 Mikel Leshoure, RB, Lions
 2010Terrence Cody, DT, Ravens 
 2009Paul Kruger, DE, Ravens 

The 127th overall pick:

 YearPick No. 127 
 2018Rick Leonard, OT, Saints 
 2017Michael Roberts, TE, Lions  
 2016Deiondre' Hall, S, Bears 
 2015Damien Wilson, LB, Cowboys 
 2014Pierre Desir, CB, Browns 
 2013Malliciah Goodman, DE, Falcons
 2012Adrien Robinson, TE, Giants 
 2011 Rashad Carmichael, CB, Texans
 2010E. J. Wilson, DE, Seahawks 
 2009Austin Collie, WR, Colts 

The 138th overall pick:
 YearPick No. 138 
 2018Cole Madison, OG, Packers 
 2017Ryan Glasgow, DT, Bengals  
 2016Seth DeValve, TE, Browns 
 2015David Cobb, RB, Titans 
 2014Lorenzo Taliaferro, RB, Ravens 
 2013Tharold Simon, CB, Seahawks
 2012Tahir Whitehead, LB, Lions 
 2011 Marcus Cannon, OT, Patriots
 2010Walter McFadden, CB, Raiders 
 2009William Middleton, CB, Falcons 

The 163rd overall pick:
 YearPick No. 163 
 2018Tim Settle, DT, Redskins 
 2017Matt Milano, LB, Bills  
 2016Trevor Davis, WR, Packers 
 2015Ryan Russell, DE, Cowboys 
 2014Aaron Murray, QB, Chiefs 
 2013Jordan Mills, OT, Bears
 2012Terrell Manning, LB, Packers 
 2011 Daniel Kilgore, OG, 49ers
 2010Reshad Jones, S, Dolphins 
 2009Duke Robinson, OG, Panthers 

The 197th overall pick:
 YearPick No. 197 
 2018Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Redskins 
 2017Jeremy Clark, CB, Jets  
 2016Dan Vitale, FB, Buccaneers 
 2015Derron Smith, S, Bengals 
 2014Demetri Goodson, CB, Packers 
 2013Cobi Hamilton, WR, Bengals
 2012Nate Ebner, CB, Patriots 
 2011 Ricky Elmore, DE, Packers
 2010Trindon Holliday, RS, Texans 
 2009Stephen Hodge, S, Cowboys 

The 208th overall pick:
 YearPick No. 208 
 2018Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys 
 2017Rudy Ford, S, Auburn  
 2016Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, Patriots 
 2015Andy Gallik, C, Titans 
 2014Eric Pinkins, S, Seahawks 
 2013Jeremy Harris, CB, Jaguars
 2012Justin Anderson, OG, Colts 
 2011 Greg McElroy, QB, Jets
 2010Thomas Welch, OT, Patriots 
 2009John Phillips, TE, Cowboys 


I hope this was a more satisfying exercise for you than it was for me.

