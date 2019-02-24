A look at the history of the 25th overall pick (and the rest of the Eagles' eight draft slots)

As you are aware, the Philadelphia Eagles' season is over, after they were beaten by the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. They will be picking 25th in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Let's go ahead and look at the history of the 25th overall pick, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess.

UPDATE (2/24/19): Let's also just add in the rest of the Eagles' picks, now that the full draft order is known after the disbursement of compensatory picks. Because why not, I guess:

Year Pick No. 25 2018 Hayden Hurst, TE, Ravens 2017 Jabrill Peppers, S, Browns 2016 Artie Burns, CB, Steelers 2015 Shaq Thompson, LB, Panthers 2014 Jason Verrett, CB, Chargers 2013 Xavier Rhodes, CB, Vikings 2012 Dont'a Hightower, LB, Patriots 2011 James Carpenter, OG, Seahawks 2010 Tim Tebow, QB, Broncos 2009 Vontae Davis, CB, Dolphins



The 53rd overall pick:

Year Pick No. 53 2018 M.J. Stewart, CB, Buccaneers 2017 Teez Tabor, CB, Lions 2016 Su'a Cravens, LB, Redskins 2015 Jake Fisher, OT, Bengals 2014 Davante Adams, WR, Packers 2013 Margus Hunt, DE, Bengals 2012 Devon Still, DT, Bengals 2011 Stephen Paea, DT, Bears 2010 Jermaine Cunningham, DE, Patriots 2009 LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles



The 57th overall pick:

Year Pick No. 57 2018 P. J. Hall, DT, Raiders 2017 Zach Cunningham, LB, Texans 2016 T. J, Green, CB, Colts 2015 Rob Havenstein, OT, Rams 2014 Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers 2013 D.J. Swearinger, S, Texans 2012 Brock Osweiler, QB, Broncos 2011 Mikel Leshoure, RB, Lions 2010 Terrence Cody, DT, Ravens 2009 Paul Kruger, DE, Ravens

The 127th overall pick:

Year Pick No. 127 2018 Rick Leonard, OT, Saints 2017 Michael Roberts, TE, Lions 2016 Deiondre' Hall, S, Bears 2015 Damien Wilson, LB, Cowboys 2014 Pierre Desir, CB, Browns 2013 Malliciah Goodman, DE, Falcons 2012 Adrien Robinson, TE, Giants 2011 Rashad Carmichael, CB, Texans 2010 E. J. Wilson, DE, Seahawks 2009 Austin Collie, WR, Colts

The 138th overall pick : The 138th overall pick Year Pick No. 138 2018 Cole Madison, OG, Packers 2017 Ryan Glasgow, DT, Bengals 2016 Seth DeValve, TE, Browns 2015 David Cobb, RB, Titans 2014 Lorenzo Taliaferro, RB, Ravens 2013 Tharold Simon, CB, Seahawks 2012 Tahir Whitehead, LB, Lions 2011 Marcus Cannon, OT, Patriots 2010 Walter McFadden, CB, Raiders 2009 William Middleton, CB, Falcons

The 163rd overall pick : The 163rd overall pick Year Pick No. 163 2018 Tim Settle, DT, Redskins 2017 Matt Milano, LB, Bills 2016 Trevor Davis, WR, Packers 2015 Ryan Russell, DE, Cowboys 2014 Aaron Murray, QB, Chiefs 2013 Jordan Mills, OT, Bears 2012 Terrell Manning, LB, Packers 2011 Daniel Kilgore, OG, 49ers 2010 Reshad Jones, S, Dolphins 2009 Duke Robinson, OG, Panthers

The 197th overall pick : The 197th overall pick Year Pick No. 197 2018 Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Redskins 2017 Jeremy Clark, CB, Jets 2016 Dan Vitale, FB, Buccaneers 2015 Derron Smith, S, Bengals 2014 Demetri Goodson, CB, Packers 2013 Cobi Hamilton, WR, Bengals 2012 Nate Ebner, CB, Patriots 2011 Ricky Elmore, DE, Packers 2010 Trindon Holliday, RS, Texans 2009 Stephen Hodge, S, Cowboys

The 208th overall pick : The 208th overall pick Year Pick No. 208 2018 Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys 2017 Rudy Ford, S, Auburn 2016 Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, Patriots 2015 Andy Gallik, C, Titans 2014 Eric Pinkins, S, Seahawks 2013 Jeremy Harris, CB, Jaguars 2012 Justin Anderson, OG, Colts 2011 Greg McElroy, QB, Jets 2010 Thomas Welch, OT, Patriots 2009 John Phillips, TE, Cowboys

I hope this was a more satisfying exercise for you than it was for me.

