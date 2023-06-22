More News:

June 22, 2023

Man who raped woman in LOVE Park in 2020 sentenced to 13 to 40 years in prison

Quindell Campbell, 27, attacked the woman from behind after she exited a nearby subway station, investigators said

LOVE Park Rape Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Quindell Campbell, 27, was sentenced to 13 to 40 years in Pennsylvania prison for raping a woman in LOVE Park on Jan. 25, 2020.

The Philadelphia man convicted of raping a woman in LOVE Park as she was walking to work in January 2020 was sentenced to serve 13 to 40 years in state prison on Wednesday.

Quindell Campbell, 27, was convicted in January of rape, aggravated assault and related offenses. The attack took place as the woman at 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2020

The woman, then 41 years old, was attacked from behind in the Center City park, formally known as John F. Kennedy Plaza, after exiting the subway at 15th Street Station. Williams punched the woman in the back multiple times, knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, investigators said. 

Bystanders heard the woman's screams and called 911. Police attempted to arrest Williams near the SEPTA station, but he escaped after jumping 25 feet into the underground concourse. 

Campbell was arrested at his home on Feb. 6, 2020. Police had received several tips after releasing surveillance footage of Campbell running through the subway station. 

On Wednesday, Campbell also was sentenced to serve three years of mandatory probation.

During a news conference, District Attorney Larry Krasner thanked investigators within the Philadelphia Police Department for their support in finding and arresting Campbell, who was a stranger to the victim. 

"People need to know that they can travel safely," Krasner said. "That if someone attacks them, that person will be found and will face appropriate, just incarceration and long-term consequences. They need to know how serious law enforcement is about apprehending and bringing to justice people who commit heinous crimes. They need to know it's OK to work, to be able to walk to work. I think what this case says is that this city cares. This city is not going to accept this kind of heinous crime." 

Survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to call the WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence at (215) 985-3333 for support, services and assistance in reporting sexual assaults to law enforcement.

