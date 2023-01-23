Man convicted of raping woman in Love Park in 2020

A man was convicted Monday of raping a woman in Love Park while she was on her way to work nearly three years ago, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Quindell Williams, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with the attack on Jan. 25, 2020.

The woman, 41, was attacked from behind in the Center City park, formally known as John F. Kennedy Plaza, after exiting the subway at 15th Street Station around 5:30 a.m., investigators said.

Williams punched the woman in the back multiple times, knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said. After bystanders heard the woman's screams and called 911, police arrived and attempted to arrest Williams near the SEPTA station. He escaped after jumping 25 feet down into the station



In the days that followed, police released surveillance video of Williams running through the subway station. Aided by tips, police arrested Williams on Feb. 6.

"I am grateful and relieved that the survivor of this terrifying crime, committed just before the pandemic slowed many criminal legal processes to a crawl, is today receiving justice," Krasner said, praising the investigators who handled the case.

"Women and girls deserve freedom – to walk to work, to go to school and to pursue their passions – without fear of harassment, abuse or violence," Krasner added. "We have much work to do, as institutions and as society, to erase and dismantle the social and material costs imposed on survivors of rape and sexual assault."

Campbell, who has been held in prison since his arrest, is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.