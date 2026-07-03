Low Cut Connie releases its first album full of protest songs

Low Cut Connie kicked off Fourth of July weekend by releasing its first self-proclaimed protest album, "Livin' in the USA."

The 10-track album opens with a bluesy version of the titular song, which initially was released in 2025 as a piano ballad and criticizes the mass deportations ordered by President Donald Trump. But the album also features upbeat songs about enjoying life amidst the chaos, and holding space for both protest and joy.

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Frontman Adam Weiner has described the track "Can't Be Wrong" as his submission for the song of the summer and has dedicated the song "Little Freakers" to young people who use art to express political unrest.

"Part of making this protest album was trying to answer the question of how do we activate when things are going so, so wrong in America and around the world," Weiner said in a statement in May. "For me, the answer is to protest during the day, and party at night. We can do both things."

Last year, Low Cut Connie pulled out of a show at the Kennedy Center after Trump took over the performing arts venue in Washington. Months later, the band released the single "Livin' in the USA." The band said they received violent threats in response and claimed an August 2025 show in Wilkes-Barre was canceled due to their political views.

On Friday's episode of Rolling Stone's "Nashville Now" podcast, Weiner said he stands by the song and performing it to audiences.

"I actually had somebody on my team that I let go, because they were advising me to stop singing the song, that it was going to get me in trouble, and it was going to ruin my career," Weiner said. "I didn't necessarily think that person was wrong, I just didn't agree with them. I have to look in the mirror every day and feel good about what I'm doing."

Though this is the first specific album that the band has billed as a protest album, Weiner told Glide in June that he considers many former songs to be protest songs. He pointed to "Whips and Chains" on "Art Dealers," "Death and Destruction" and "What Size Shoe" on "Dirty Pictures" and "Look What They Did" on "Private Lives." He said he started recording this album before the show cancellation and the Kennedy Center conflict, but he decided to formally call this release a protest album and "put a big circle around that" following those incidents.

Low Cut Connie is on a tour that culminates with a concert at Philadelphia's Union Transfer on Nov. 20.