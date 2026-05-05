Low Cut Connie's new single urges listeners to 'protest during the day and party at night'

Low Cut Connie has released a new single and announced a tour ahead of the Philly band's upcoming protest album, "Livin' in the USA."

"Can't Be Wrong," released Tuesday, is the final single before the album's release on July 3. Frontman Adam Weiner has described the album as one that calls for social change in the United States. But he said "Can't Be Wrong" was inspired by the idea that "the world is on fire, so let's get wild." He also deemed it his submission for song of the summer.



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"Part of making this protest album was trying to answer the question of how do we activate when things are going so so wrong in America and around the world," Weiner said in a statement. "For me, the answer is to protest during the day, and party at night. We can do both things."

The music video, also released Tuesday, shows Weiner and backing vocalist Amanda Bullwinkel at an indoor beach party in a dive bar. It's filmed in the style of the late David Lynch in an apparent tribute to his "Lady in the Radiator" scene. The video was shot at Ortlieb's, a music venue in Northern Liberties.

The tour begins in Allentown on May 22 and includes stops in Harrisburg and Lancaster before concluding at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on Nov. 20. The bands plans to celebrate the album's release with a July 3 performance in Freehold, New Jersey, supporting artists Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul.

In May 2025, the band released the protest track "Livin' in the USA," which criticized the Trump administration's immigration policies and mass deportations. After the song's release, Low Cut Connie received violent threats and canceled a show in Wilkes-Barre last summer. However, the band continued with the rest of its tour, and eventually reworked the song from a piano ballad to an upbeat blues track.