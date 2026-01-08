More Events:

January 08, 2026

Lunar New Year celebrations continue in Atlantic City this February

Lion dances, live performances, and seasonal décor mark a late-February Lunar New Year event at Atlantic City’s Borgata.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Lunar New Year Attractions
Borgata - Cherry Blossom Decor.jpg Provided Courtesy/Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration with lion dances and live Chinese vocal performances.

For those looking to catch a Lunar New Year celebration after many city events have wrapped up, Atlantic City offers a late-February option that brings together traditional performances, seasonal décor, and dining in an indoor setting.

A Lunar New Year event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, marking the Year of the Horse with lion dances and live Chinese vocal performances. Rather than centering on a single staged show, the celebration unfolds across public areas of the property.

Seasonal installations tied to the holiday will appear throughout the resort, including koi fish artwork, cherry blossom displays near the entrance, lanterns on the casino floor, and red envelope and coin motifs in retail spaces.

The Feb. 21 celebration is part of broader Lunar New Year observances taking place at the resort throughout February.

Lunar New Year Celebration 

Saturday, Feb.21
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Lunar New Year Attractions Atlantic City Borgata

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

The Shops at Liberty Place in Center City are up for sale

Shops at Liberty Place

Travel

PA Farm Show returns as one of the state’s biggest winter events

PA Farm Show 2025

Health News

Jefferson sues drug companies and pharmacy benefit managers over soaring insulin pricing

Jefferson insulin lawsuit

TV

Meet Mandy Mango, the second Philly queen on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Mandy Mango RuPaul's Drag Race

Entertainment

Live music and winter drinks take over a heated greenhouse at Shady Brook Farm this winter

Shady Brook Farm - winter Unwined

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved