Lunar New Year celebrations continue in Atlantic City this February

For those looking to catch a Lunar New Year celebration after many city events have wrapped up, Atlantic City offers a late-February option that brings together traditional performances, seasonal décor, and dining in an indoor setting.

A Lunar New Year event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, marking the Year of the Horse with lion dances and live Chinese vocal performances. Rather than centering on a single staged show, the celebration unfolds across public areas of the property.

Seasonal installations tied to the holiday will appear throughout the resort, including koi fish artwork, cherry blossom displays near the entrance, lanterns on the casino floor, and red envelope and coin motifs in retail spaces.

The Feb. 21 celebration is part of broader Lunar New Year observances taking place at the resort throughout February.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, Feb.21

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

1 Borgata Way

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.







