Lyft offers free rides to job seekers in Philadelphia

Lyft is hoping to alleviate some of the stress that comes with looking for a new job with a program that offers free rides to those in need.



The ride-sharing company has launched the Job Access Program across 52 markets in the U.S., including Philadelphia, Lyft confirmed Tuesday. The new program provides free or discounted rides to unemployed passengers that need assistance getting to and from job training programs and job interviews.

The program will also offer rides during the first three weeks of employment or until the rider receives his or her first paycheck.



"For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities," Lyft said in a press release.

Lyft partnered with several nonprofits to bring the program to Philadelphia, including Year Up, an organization that helps young adults transition from minimum wage jobs to the work-force, Campaign for Fair Sentencing of Youth, an organization that seeks to end extreme sentencing for children, and United Way 2-1-1, a free service number that connects individuals to important resources in the community.

With the Job Access Program, Lyft hopes to close the transportation gap in low-income communities. In the 2019 Economic Impact Report for Pennsylvania, Lyft found that 42% of riders do not own or lease a personal vehicle, and 66% of rides start and end in low income areas in the Keystone State.

