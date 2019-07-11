More Health:

July 11, 2019

14-year study suggests Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed

Many have received antibiotics unnecessarily

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Bullseye Rash 05142019 Photo by James Gathany/CDC

An expanding rash is an initial sign of about 80 percent of Lyme infections. The rash may look like a "bull's eye," as pictured, in about 80 percent of cases in Europe and 20 percent of cases in the United States.

Lyme disease made recent headlines when the New York Times published a story about the infection that didn’t sit well with some readers, perceived by many to have understated the suffering endured by some Lyme patients.

Now, a 14-year study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine has found that Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed, resulting in some patients taking unnecessary antibiotics.

According to the findings, published Thursday, 72 percent of the 1,261 patients referred to a clinic for Lyme disease between 2000 and 2013 actually did not have the disease, yet more than 80 percent of them were administered antibiotics.

RELATED READ: It’s tick season – here’s what you need to know about Lyme disease

The disease is typically spread to humans through the bite of blacklegged ticks, leaving behind an infection causing fever, headache, fatigue, and a bulls-eye-looking skin rash, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If left untreated or undetected, it can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.

Further, 14.6 percent of the participants had active Lyme disease, 11.9 percent had a remote history and 1.3 percent may have had the disease.

Interestingly, patients found not to have Lyme disease were most frequently female, had symptoms over three months, had more symptoms, incurred more Lyme-related lab testing and had been diagnosed with what was thought to be co-infections.

“Many patients seen for infectious disease evaluation of Lyme disease usually have multiple, longer standing complaints such as fatigue and musculoskeletal pain yet have been treated with antibiotics when there is not good evidence they have an active infection,” Dr. Paul G. Auwaerter, study lead author, said in an announcement.

“Though the study doesn’t directly address reasons, I believe this points to a disconnect between appropriate clinical, evidence-based diagnosis and approaches by some clinicians who follow alternative medical practices, treat on suspicion or [are] confused by test results,” Auwaerter noted.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Lyme Disease Johns Hopkins University Diagnosis

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Protests

Immigration rights demonstrators arrested during sit-in at Joe Biden's Philadelphia headquarters
Joe Biden protest headquarters

Film

'The Lion King' remake asks, 'Can You Feel The Slog Tonight?'
Mufasa and Simba

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Health News

Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat
ice cream challenge

Pets

PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday
Carroll - Cat

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved