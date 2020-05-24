Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Jets S Jamal Adams?

In our Eagles chat last Wednesday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.

Question from John (via email): Jimmy, I feel like I already know your answer to this, but I really think that Jamal Adams would have a big impact on the Eagles' defense, and they should go after him. What say you?

Adams is really good, obviously. In his three years in NJ, he has filled up the stat sheet. Here's where he ranks among safeties, league wide, in the following stats the last three seasons.

Jamal Adams Stat NFL rank among safeties Tackles 273 5 Tackles for loss 28 1 (closest S had 20) Sacks 12 1 (closest S had 7) QB hits 23 1 (closest S had 13) FF 6 2 FR 4 4 PBU 25 5



He's awesome playing near the line of scrimmage, where, as you can see above, he has racked up big-time tackle, TFL, sack, and QB hit numbers. He can also cover, and he gets his hands on a lot of footballs. The only thing he doesn't have are impressive INT numbers (2 for his career), though one might expect those to rise, given his consistent ability to knock down passes.

As such, I do certainly agree that he would have a big impact on the Eagles' defense. However, as you suspected, you probably do already know my answer to this. They can't afford him.

Adams wants a contract extension, now, or he wants to be traded, and while the Jets have said that they're not interested in trading him, they would reportedly listen to offers, which means, you know, they probably are interested in trading him. I can't vouch for Michael Irvin's reporting chops, but this compensation sounds about right:

So let's say the cost is indeed a 1 and a 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft. If so, because the Eagles already traded away their fourth-round pick in 2021 for Genard Avery, they'd be left with this:

Round How acquired 2 Eagles own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 5 From Cowboys 6 Eagles' own pick 7 Eagles' own pick



And then on top of it, the Eagles would then have to make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL, which will cost a minimum of $15 million per season, that they just don't have available.

So you can probably forget about that one.

Question from The Kenny: What, if any, 5 players do you think will still be here in 5 years?

My top 5 most likely:

Carson Wentz: That's still probably the most obvious answer. Miles Sanders: I think he becomes a huge part of the offense, and the team will feel comfortable giving him a second contract because of his extremely low mileage. Derek Barnett: This will be an unpopular choice for some, but he is a prime extension candidate next offseason, as the team will very likely want to lower his 2021 cap number of $10,051,000. Isaac Seumalo: He's the only under 30 OL starter that the Eagles can feel good about long-term at the moment. He's signed through 2022, and will get extended again if he does little more than keep his same level of play from 2019. Jalen Reagor: I'll bet on the rookie being extension-worthy down the line.

Question from EaglesFan9: The Eagles always have one big special teams ace every year. Who is that guy this year?



Ya know, I'm not sure I agree with the first sentence there. I feel like it's been a while since they had a legit special teams stud. Chris Maragos was one, and he last played a full season in 2016. Bryan Braman was definitely one, but he wasn't effective after 2014. And Darren Sproles hadn't really done anything as a returner since 2015.

Anyway, I would go with Duke Riley. After Kamu Grugier-Hill went on IR last season, the Eagles made Riley the special teams captain, even though he had only been with the team for like three months. The team went out of their way to reward him for his special teams efforts. He feels like a near-lock to make the roster, and he'll be a core special teamer.

Question from Chalky White: Because it's being discussed in MLB and it's a copycat world, (could the NFL realign its divisions)?

No. They already released the 2020 schedule. But also, no, ha. There's no way they'd ever break up huge rivalries, like the Cowboys and Eagles, for example. It's too big of a moneymaker.

That said, if I were tasked with realigning the NFL, solely on geography, I'd do it like so:

Teams nowhere near any other teams: Seahawks, Broncos, Cardinals, Chiefs. California (and former California): Niners, Rams, Chargers, Raiders. MAGA central: Cowboys, Texans, Saints, Titans. Florida/Georgia: Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Falcons. The NFC North: They can all stay together, I guess. Packers, Vikings, Bears, Lions. The Northeast: Pats, Giants, Jets, Bills. Mid-Atlantic: Eagles, Washington team, Ravens, Panthers. Nobody really wants to go there: Browns, Bengals, Steelers, Colts.

Boom. I think I like that better, honestly.

Question from Jimmy's sandwich: We need to know what your signature deli sandwich would be!

Ah, yes. My bad. I promised to mailbag this previously, but forgot. I would arrange it, exactly as shown below. I present, The Jimmy:

Rye bread

Mustard

White American Boar's Head cheese, sliced thin

Wavy Lays (original) potato chips

Cracked pepper turkey, sliced thin

Green apple slices, sliced thin

Rye bread

To be clear, yes, the potato chips are part of the sandwich, not on the side. (I would actually be curious to see some of your configurations.)

