Manayunk Brewing Co. stops making beer after Tropical Storm Ida damage, reopens with emphasis on food

In the wake of the serious damage it sustained when the Schuylkill River flooded during Tropical Storm Ida last September, the Manayunk Brewing Company has decided to stop making its own beer.

The 12,000-square-foot, 500-seat brewpub known for its big waterfront patio was finally able to reopen earlier this month after being closed for nearly half a year. But it's no longer technically a brewery.

The building was flooded with over nine feet of water that caused Manayunk's brewing tanks to tip over, which would have cost $500,000 to restore.

Since that made little financial sense and wasn't a feasible path for owner Mike Rose, he decided to reopen as a bar and restaurant focused mostly on food.

The menu is made up of American-style pub fare and includes oven-fired pizzas, sandwiches and main plates like a meatloaf skillet. The sushi bar is still there and plans for a deli station are in the works once the place is fully staffed.

Rose told the Philadelphia Business Journal that he's keeping the restaurant's menu limited for now since he's had trouble hiring new workers amid a tight labor market.



The bar features 16 craft selections on tap to keep with its long past as a destination for the city's high-end beer lovers.

Over the course of its history, Manayunk has brewed more than 600 different types of beer – often focusing on sour varieties and India pale ales – which have been sold all over the Philly area and New Jersey.

The previous owners of the property had continuously dealt with flooding issues and had to rebuild several times after taking damage from different storms. However, Rose said nothing in the past compared to the amount of water the building took on when Ida rolled through the region.

"The most difficult part was just wrapping my head around it," Rose said. "I've done all the floods, but I wasn't ready for this one, really. I just didn't know what to do."

After being subjected to $1.8 million in damages, including a foot of muck on the restaurant's floor after the tide subsided, Rose is still working on the restaurant's popular patio and hopes to reopen it in mid-March.

The business did receive some aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for both the outdoor and brewing areas, but the indoor dining room sits a few inches below those two spaces in a floodplain, so it wasn't covered by the insurance.

When the brewery opened back in 1996, it was one of the first modern brewpubs in Philadelphia.

The original owner, Harry Renner IV, opened the place with his father, Harry Renner III, and got the idea from the Pike Place Market in Seattle, which has a brewpub on the ground floor below its farmer's market.

Rose, who has been there from day one and was the original manager, purchased it in the early 2000s when the elder Renner was killed in a robbery and his son died due to complications from surgery not long after.

At that time, craft beers weren't nearly as popular and certainly didn't constitute the national economic juggernaut they do today.

At one point, the brewery even served Corona, a mass-produced imported beer which would be out of place at most modern brewpubs, in an attempt to cater to the masses that were not yet interested in craft beer.

In a 2015 interview with the Inquirer, Rose said most of the revenue was still coming from the restaurant, but that beer sales were steadily rising. That's why Manayunk previously invested in new state of the art brewing equipment in 2014, allowing them to expand their output from roughly 1,800 barrels to 4,000.

That was around the year the nation broke its former all-time record for the number of active breweries set in 1873. The growth was fueled by the proliferation of small-scale microbreweries and brewpubs focused on craft beer.

This period of expansion in the industry, which began around 2005 and followed several decades of consolidation and brewery closures in the second half of the twentieth century, remained strong even through the Great Recession.

But the industry saw a 9% decline in sales in 2020, the first time it hadn't seen growth since the initial boom. Still, 2021 was a good year for breweries in the Philly area.

Two Locals Brewing Company, which bills itself as the city's first black-owned beer manufacturer, debuted its first two brews this year.

A number of breweries also opened second locations in and around the city this year. That includes New Jersey-based Source Farmhouse Brewery , which opened a new location in the former Fishtown Brewpub at 1101 Frankford Ave., and Kensington's Human Robot Brewery, which has expanded to another location at 208 Old York Rd. in Jenkintown.

Globally, the outlook for the craft brewing industry is positive according to a report from Fact.MR, a market research company. It found that the industry – which was worth $81 billion in 2021 – will grow to $89 billion this year and to $174 billion by 2032.

The Manayunk Brewing Company is now open from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and from noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.