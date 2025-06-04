More Health:

June 04, 2025

Older adults are using marijuana at record levels, study shows

Women, high earners and married people over 65 are all using cannabis in greater numbers.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
An increasing number of older Americans are using marijuana, with some of the biggest rises among highly educated and high-earners, new research shows.

Older Americans are using marijuana at record levels as legal cannabis becomes more prevalent for medical and recreational purposes, according to a new analysis from researchers at New York University.

The study examined data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which collected responses from more than 15,000 older adults between 2021 and 2023. Among people 65 and older, about 7% said they had used the drug in the past month in 2023, up from 4.8% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022.

The two-year change marked a 46% increase in the number of older adults who said they had used cannabis at least once in the previous month, researchers said. Notably, the study did not distinguish between medical and recreational uses of cannabis, and data from prior years could not be compared directly due to changes made to the survey in 2020. 

"Our study shows that cannabis use among older adults continues to increase, although there have been major shifts in use according to demographic and socioeconomic factors," senior study author Joseph Palamar said

Among older adults, marijuana use remains most common in men, rising from 6.7% in 2021 to 9% in 2023, but older women also reported increased cannabis use. Their use jumped from 3.2% in 2021 to 5.3% in 2023. 

The biggest changes in marijuana use were found among older adults with college degrees and those who earn $75,000 or higher. Among those with college degrees, marijuana use rose from 4.9% to 8.3%, and it increased from 4.2% to 9.3% in the group earning more than $75,000. Increases in marijuana use were smaller among people with less education and lower earnings.

"Interestingly, with respect to income, those with the highest incomes had the lowest prevalence of cannabis use in 2021, but by 2023 this group had the highest prevalence, which may indicate who has access to medical cannabis given its costs," Palamar said.

Marijuana use also increased more sharply among married older adults, rising from 3.8% in 2021 to 7.4% in 2023. Among those who were not married, marijuana use rose from 6.1% in 2021 to 6.3% in 2023.

Older adults with chronic diseases — especially those with multiple conditions — also reported significant increases in marijuana use. Those with heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chronic pulmonary obstructive disease had among the greatest increases in marijuana use. Among older adults who had experienced a major episode of depression, marijuana use rose from 7.5% in 2021 to 12.9% in 2023.

Study author and geriatrician Benjamin Han said the findings point to more older adults using marijuana to manage the symptoms of their illnesses. He cautioned that this can lead to other problems.

"Cannabis can complicate the management of chronic diseases and be potentially harmful if patients are not educated on its use and potential risks," Han said.

Marijuana may produce changes in heart rate and blood pressure, in addition to worsening breathing issues and increasing the risk of falls. The drug also can have negative interactions with other medications commonly taken by older adults, including benzodiazepines and opioids. A 2023 study from the University of California, San Diego found cannabis-related emergency department visits by people over 65 had increased significantly in California, rising from 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.

Palamar told AARP that older adults should talk with their doctors about the benefits and drawbacks of marijuana use.

"People really need to be educated about what they're doing," he said. "It's not the most dangerous drug, but it's not something to be taken lightly."

Overall, the NYU researchers found cannabis use has risen the most in the 38 states where medical marijuana is legal, including all 24 states that also have legalized recreational marijuana. The study suggests the trend may be driven by a combination of availability and increased social acceptability of marijuana.

Han said the findings show a long-term trend of more Americans using marijuana as they age.

"If we look even further back to 2006 and 2007, less than 1% of older adults used cannabis in the past year," Han said. "Now, we're seeing that 7% have used it in the past month alone."

