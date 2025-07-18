Section of Market Street to close to westbound traffic for over 3 months

A stretch of Market Street will be closed for an extended period for roadway and sidewalk improvements, PennDOT announced Friday.

From Aug. 4 through Nov. 17, the road will be blocked off to westbound drivers between 2nd and 6th streets. Motorists will be redirected to Front Street, Arch Street and 6th Street. The road will still be available to eastbound drivers and local access will be maintained.

Drivers should allow extra time around the work area, as traffic backups are expected during the closures. Up-to-date road conditions can be found at traveler information service 511 PA. The timeline of the shutdown is weather-dependent and subject to possible delays, PennDOT said.

The stretch of Market Street provides access to Center City, Independence Mall and Visitors Center, the Weitzman museum and other popular sites.