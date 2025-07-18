More News:

July 18, 2025

Section of Market Street to close to westbound traffic for over 3 months

Drivers won't be able to access the road from 2nd to 6th streets from Aug. 4 to Nov. 17. It will still be open to eastbound traffic.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Market Street closure Street View/Google Maps

Market Street is scheduled to be closed going westbound between 2nd and 6th streets for over three months.

A stretch of Market Street will be closed for an extended period for roadway and sidewalk improvements, PennDOT announced Friday. 

From Aug. 4 through Nov. 17, the road will be blocked off to westbound drivers between 2nd and 6th streets. Motorists will be redirected to Front Street, Arch Street and 6th Street. The road will still be available to eastbound drivers and local access will be maintained. 

Drivers should allow extra time around the work area, as traffic backups are expected during the closures. Up-to-date road conditions can be found at traveler information service 511 PA. The timeline of the shutdown is weather-dependent and subject to possible delays, PennDOT said. 

The stretch of Market Street provides access to Center City, Independence Mall and Visitors Center, the Weitzman museum and other popular sites. 

