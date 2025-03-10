Sewer project will close Market Street ramp to I-95 South for two weeks

The Market Street ramp to Interstate 95 South in Old City will close for two weeks starting later this month to allow the Philadelphia Water Department to complete a sewer improvement project, PennDOT officials said.

The I-95 South ramp near Penn's Landing will be closed 24/7 from Monday, March 24, through Sunday, April 6.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to travel southbound on Columbus Boulevard and use the I-95 South ramp at Morris Street to access the highway.

PennDOT said the Philadelphia Water Department's work will be weather dependent. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and expect delays during the closure of the Market Street ramp.

The water department's sewer improvement project previously closed the I-95 South ramp from Market Street for 12 days in September, when drivers were also diverted to the Morris Street ramp.