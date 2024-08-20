Montgomery County Republican says police were wrongly sent to his house due to his support for Kamala Harris

A Republican Party leader from Montgomery County says someone reported a fake emergency at his home in Upper Merion Township last weekend after he publicly supported Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in an interview with CNN.

Matthew McCaffery, who represents Upper Merion Township for the county's Republican Committee, appeared on CNN Friday to discuss his stance against Donald Trump. Later that night, in a video later posted to social media, he said Upper Merion Police appeared at his house. He said it was a swatting incident, which is when someone calls in a fake emergency to police.

"This happened after I appeared on CNN, where I discussed my decision not to support Donald Trump," McCaffery wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter. "I want to be clear: these types of attacks are exactly why I'm speaking out against the MAGA wing of my party and why I'm proudly voting for Kamala Harris."

McCaffery has loudly opposed Trump, appearing on billboards saying he's a former Trump voter who's now supporting Harris. He also penned a recent op-ed criticizing the Republican presidential nominee's actions toward veterans.

In 2022, McCaffery said he got involved with the Republican Committee to "turn the tide" and help the party win local elections in the area. But now, given that committee members are required to support the party candidate, a disciplinary hearing was scheduled for McCaffery on Monday night and he told CNN that he expected to lose his position.

Neither McCaffery nor the committee have released any statements about the hearing, but the Upper Merion seat was listed as vacant as of Tuesday morning on the committee's website.