September 10, 2025

Maze Days to bring hay maze and fall fun to Dilworth Park

The seasonal event runs Oct. 15–31 with music, cider pressing and a movie night.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Dilworth Park Fall
cmehihgsw2f5fuzqdl38i2ymu-25-maze-days-web-banne.full.png Provided Image/Center City District

Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park will mark the season with its annual Maze Days celebration, running Oct. 15–31 on the Albert M. Greenfield Lawn outside City Hall.

The event transforms the heart of Center City into an autumn-themed destination, anchored by a winding hay maze that invites kids to explore and adults to take in the festive atmosphere. The maze is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., making it an easy stop for workers on a lunch break, families after school or anyone looking to enjoy the October weather.

A highlight of the schedule is Saturday, Oct. 18, when the lawn will feature live music, apple-cider pressing demonstrations, interactive activities and an outdoor movie screening under the lights of City Hall.

Maze Days is presented by Center City District, which produces Dilworth Park’s year-round lineup of seasonal programming. From spring gardens to winter ice skating, the park has become a gathering place for city residents and visitors.

Oct. 15-31 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.


