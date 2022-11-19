Celebrate Mechanical Brewery's anniversary with new beers, food trucks and merchandise sales

It's time to party in South Jersey. Mechanical Brewery is throwing a two-day bash on Thanksgiving weekend to celebrate a milestone for its business.

On Nov. 25 and 26, the brewery is hosting a party for its second anniversary at its brewery. From noon until 10 p.m. at 5 Perina Blvd, guests can enjoy more than 40 beers on tap, newly released beers, hard seltzers, and new merchandise for sale, including hats, shirts, and glassware.