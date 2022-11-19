More Events:

November 19, 2022

Celebrate Mechanical Brewery's anniversary with new beers, food trucks and merchandise sales

The Cherry Hill microbrewery is celebrating its second year of business with a big two-day celebration on Nov. 25 and 26 with 40 beers on tap

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Mechanical Brewery is throwing a two-day anniversary party two celebrate two years of business on Nov. 25 and 26.

It's time to party in South Jersey. Mechanical Brewery is throwing a two-day bash on Thanksgiving weekend to celebrate a milestone for its business. 

On Nov. 25 and 26, the brewery is hosting a party for its second anniversary at its brewery. From noon until 10 p.m. at 5 Perina Blvd, guests can enjoy more than 40 beers on tap, newly released beers, hard seltzers, and new merchandise for sale, including hats, shirts, and glassware.

Customers can purchase bundles such as sets of glasses for $26, regularly $40. There is also a bundle that includes a t-shirt, a drinking glass, stickers, and a $10 gift card to the brewery for $30. 

The event will have food trucks, music, and more. 

James Griffin is the founder of Mechanical Brewery. Griffin, from Hickory, Va., had a background as an autobody customizer before deciding to take his passion into alcohol, thus coming up with Mechanical Brewery. Griffin teamed up with brewmaster Rick Vickers, who has 20 years of home brewing experience. 

"The MB brewing process mirrors his philosophy to re-create something unique from a quality foundation and offers an experimental take on classic formulas to deliver unique hand-crafted beers," the brewery said in an email.

Mechanical Brewery has 14 craft beers, including hazy IPAs, IPA sours, two tap pours in a dark mild, heated pilsner, and four hard seltzers in hard coffee, tropical punch, pink sangria, and peach watermelon basil. 

