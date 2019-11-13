More Health:

November 13, 2019

Pennsylvania medical marijuana sales top $500 million in first two years

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Medical Marijuana
Medical PA Thom Carroll /for PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program has generated more than $500 million in revenue since it debuted in 2017. State legislators are now pushing for full legalization of recreational marijuana.

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program has generated more than $500 million in sales since it began operating two years ago, according to state data.

At an advisory board meeting Wednesday morning, program director John Collins announced the sales numbers and said about 147,000 Pennsylvanians are now certified to purchase medical marijuana, the Associated Press reported.

After the first year of operation, there were about 116,000 people enrolled in the program and revenues were about $132 million.

The program continues to expand in phases and has now reached 72 dispensaries statewide.

On a weekly basis, about 65,000 patients visit dispensaries and spend an average of $120 per visit. Most of the patients in the program are there because of pain and pain-related conditions.

Since the program launched, it has expanded from 17 to 23 qualifying conditions.

The revenue update comes as state legislators begin a push for legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania, a measure that now has the support of Gov. Tom Wolf.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Medical Marijuana Pennsylvania Marijuana Pain Chronic Pain

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Food & Drink

Pre-order turkey, pie and more for Thanksgiving from these restaurants and bakeries
CO-OP Thanksgiving

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved