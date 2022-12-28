Mega Millions jackpot hits $640 million ahead of Friday's drawing

The last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 is two days away, and a winning ticket will earn someone a whopping $640 million.

After Tuesday's numbers were called with no jackpot winner, the top prize climbed by $75 million. The last 21 Mega Millions drawings have produced no jackpot winner; the last payout, of $502 million, was split between two players in Florida and California on Oct. 14.

According to Mega Millions, the $640 million haul is the biggest jackpot ever offered in the final week of the year, and only the sixth time in the game's history that the jackpot has crossed $600 million. But it is only the second largest prize of 2022.

The largest jackpot, of $1.337 billion, went to a lucky winner in Illinois on July 29.

As PBS explains, the $640 million is only accessible if the winner chooses to be paid in yearly installments over 29 years. Those looking for a quicker payday can pick the cash option of $328.3 million.

The final jackpot drawing of the year will be called at 11 p.m. Friday.



