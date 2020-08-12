More Culture:

August 12, 2020

N.J. native Kelly Ripa producing Hulu show 'Mexican Gothic' with husband Mark Consuelos

The new series will be adapted from the 2020 horror novel of the same name

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Hulu
kelly ripa mark consuelos Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Camden County native Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are producing 'Mexican Gothic,' a new series for Hulu developed from the novel of the same name.

TV host Kelly Ripa and her actor husband Mark Consuelos are turning a bestselling novel into a new Hulu show.

The series "Mexican Gothic" will be adapted from the popular horror book of the same name written by author Silvia Moreno-Garcia. The supernatural thriller released in June follows a young heroine in 1950s Mexico.

  • Hulu Shows - Free Trial

  • From current episodes and original series, to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
  • Start your free trial

The novel spent two straight weeks as one of the top 15 books on the New York Times combined print and digital fiction bestsellers list.

The show "Mexican Gothic" is still in development but Milojo Productions has acquired the rights to develop it, according to Deadline. ABC Signature also will be involved in the production of the show.

Ripa, a native of Stratford in Camden County, New Jersey, founded Milojo with her husband Consuelos in 2009. The couple met while co-starring on the soap opera "All My Children" and were married in 1996.

Milojo has produced other TV series such as "Work Wife," a show inspired by Ripa's role as co-host to Ryan Seacrest on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan." Ripa has hosted the show since 2001 with various hosts, including Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan. 

Philbin recently passed away in late July at the age of 88 due to a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease.

Ripa recently posted about the novel on her Instagram, recommending the book to her followers but not mentioning the Hulu deal.

Author Moreno-Garcia will play a role in the series development as an executive producer. The 39-year-old was born in Mexico and now lives in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fellow executive producer Albert Bianchini formerly worked on Milojo's "American Cheerleader." The director of development will be producer and writer Michael Halpern.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Hulu, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Hulu New Jersey Kelly Ripa Streaming Books Television Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Eytan Shander: Only Josh Harris can save the Sixers — by selling the team to people who care
Josh-Harris_030620_usat

Education

Penn shifts to virtual classes for fall semester, slashes tuition
penn students online school

Healthy Eating

Whole grain product labels causing frequent confusion among consumers
Whole grain labels

Opinion

Kevin Cooney: Phillies organizational mistakes clouding any hope for success this season
Phillies-Jean-Segura-error_081220_USAT

TV Shows

Dramatic reboot of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is happening
Will Smith

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals
Center City Restaurant Week 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved