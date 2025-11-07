More News:

November 07, 2025

Rowan University freshman arrested for alleged ties to terrorist plot in Michigan

Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal, of Montclair, New Jersey, allegedly planned to travel overseas to join ISIS, federal prosecutors say.

Molly McVety
Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal, a Rowan University student, is facing charges for allegedly conspiring to provide materials in support of a terrorist organization. Prosecutors say he is tied to a terrorist plot in Michigan. The photo above show's Rowan's campus.

A freshman at Rowan University has been arrested by the FBI for his alleged role in a planned terrorist attack in suburban Detroit on Halloween weekend.

Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal, 19, of Montclair, New Jersey, was charged with conspiring to provide material to support a designated terrorist organization and indicted in federal court Wednesday, according to officials. He was taken into custody Tuesday at Newark Liberty International Airpot. 

Rowan President Ali A. Houshmand said in a statement Thursday that the university had been aware that the FBI was investigating one of its students prior to Guzal's arrest.

"At no time during the investigation was there ever a threat to the University community," Houshmand said. He said he could not comment on the specifics of the investigation. 

Jimenez-Guzal, a computer science major who enrolled at Rowan this fall, and his co-conspirators planned to travel to Turkey and Syria to join ISIS as fighters, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba said, citing the criminal complaint. Jimenez-Guzal allegedly communicated with his co-conspirators using encrypted messaging apps between Oct. 4, 2024 and Nov. 4, 2025. 

"In their communications, they discussed detailed travel plans, physical training, weapons ... and methods to avoid law enforcement detection," Habba said. "According to the complaint, they pledged themselves to ISIS and were plotting acts of terrorism in our country." 

Jimenez-Guzal is one of six people who have been arrested in connection with the planned terror attack targeting LGBTQ+ bars in Ferndale, Michigan. One of the men charged allegedly had bought more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition for AR-15-style rifles. Investigators said they seized tactical vests and backpacks, rifles, ammunition, loaded handguns and GoPro cameras from homes and a storage unit in the Detroit area. 

The FBI declined to comment through an automated response saying it is not responding to certain media inquiries until the government shutdown ends. 

