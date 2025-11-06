Philadelphia International Airport reportedly to be impacted by FAA's flight reductions

Philadelphia International Airport is expected to see fewer flights as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's plan to keep air space safe during the government shut down.

Beginning Friday, the FAA plans to reduce flights by 10% at 40 of the country's busiest airports. The FAA has not released the list of impacted airports, but multiple news outlets, including ABC and CBS, have reported that Philadelphia International Airport is on it.

The government shutdown also has forced Philadelphia International Airport to temporarily close two security checkpoints — those in Terminal A-West and Terminal F. The airport recommends travelers arrive at least two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

The Philadelphia International Airport said in a statement that it remains open and that any questions regarding airspace or restricted travel routes should be directed to the FAA.

"Travelers with plans to fly should contact their airlines and register for text and email alerts to receive the latest flight status information," the statement said.

Representatives from U.S. Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to requests for comments about the flight reductions. The FAA responded with an automated message that said it was not responding to routine requests for comment due to the government shutdown.

The FAA said the flight reductions are necessary to address fatigue among air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since Oct. 1, when the shutdown began. Most have been working six days and putting in mandatory overtime, federal officials said Wednesday. Some have called out of work in frustration or taken second jobs, prompting staffing shortages that have led to flight delays.

Up to 1,800 flights could be cancelled, representing around 268,000 seats, by the flight reductions, the Associated Press reported, citing data from the aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the flight reductions are proactive and that it is still safe to fly.

"This is about where's the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure," Duffy said.

United Airlines will make rolling updates to its schedule to minimize passengers' disruption, CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. Its reductions will be focused on "regional flying and domestic mainline flights" that do not travel between United hubs.

American Airlines and Delta Airlines said most travelers likely will not be impacted by the service cuts.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, which represents more than 20,000 workers nationwide, has called the shutdown a detriment to the safety of the country's air travel.

"This situation creates substantial distractions for individuals who are already engaged in extremely stressful work," NATCA President Nick Daniels said in a statement last week. "The financial and mental strain increases risks within the National Airspace System, making it less safe with each passing day of the shutdown."

The government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, entered its 37th day on Thursday.