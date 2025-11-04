SEPTA's safety issues stem from mismanagement, U.S. transportation secretary says

The safety issues tied to SEPTA's use of aging Regional Rail train cars stems from mismanagement — not a lack of funding, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Tuesday. But he said he remains hopeful that collaborations between state and Philadelphia leaders will yield a better transportation system for riders.

Federal transportation officials met with SEPTA leaders, including General Manager Scott Sauer, on Tuesday morning as inspections continued on SEPTA's aging Silverliner IV cars. Both sides called the meeting productive.

Speaking afterward at a press conference, Duffy said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. John Fetterman, Sen. Dave McCormick and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker have been responsive to working with federal officials to improve SEPTA's management.

"We want to work together to find a solution on how the management can change and how the safety record can change with SEPTA," Duffy said. "We could have shut the system down. But, too many people rely on SEPTA to get in and out of the city. To keep it operational, but also keep it safe, is what all of these bipartisan partners are working together (for.)"

Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board warned SEPTA about the "unacceptable safety risk" of its Silverliner IV cars, which have caught fire five times this year. Last week, SEPTA's deadline for inspecting the 223 cars was extended to Nov. 14 by the Federal Railroad Administration. The cars, introduced in the 1970s, make up more than half of the Regional Rail fleet.

"The issue with the Silverliner fires has been a management issue and a maintenance issue, not a money issue," FRA Administrator David Fink said Tuesday. "Two-thirds of those cars are going to need to be shopped, because they have problems. They're going to be fixed before they're put back in service."

As of Tuesday afternoon, 145 inspections had been completed; the remaining inspections are expected to be complete by the new deadline, SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene said.

SEPTA also must complete inspections on the aging overhead wiring system used by its trolley system by Friday, said Mark Molinaro, administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. Greene said this deadline will be met.

"When that inspection is completed, we hope to know the true extent of the degradation of the system and from there ... direct (SEPTA) to make the appropriate investments and repairs and perhaps other emergency steps," Molinaro said at the press conference.

Derek Barrs, administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, said SEPTA is required to set aside $5 million to cover insurance claims for its commercial bus fleets, but SEPTA has not provided documentation that is has those funds. Greene said SEPTA is in the process of providing the Department of Transportation with the proper documentation.

"We are confident that the service we provide every day for nearly 800,000 riders is safe and we are committed to working with our partners at the local, state and federal level to ensure that we are continually improving," SEPTA said in a statement Tuesday. "We will also continue to address the need for more resources to support a safe and reliable system ... as chronic underfunding has caused SEPTA's state of good repair backlog to grow to more than $10 billion."

When asked about SEPTA's funding woes, Duffy reiterated claims that the transit authority's poor management practices are to blame and called for the city and state to "get their house in order."

"Philadelphia and Pennsylvania have to figure out their funding mechanisms, but they also have to deal with the management of the system," he said. "This is what Philly deserves. I think Philly deserves something better."