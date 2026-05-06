New Jersey receives $5 million in grants for World Cup watch parties, events

The Camden waterfront will become a hub for soccer fans to watch World Cup matches and participate in other events this summer thanks to newly appropriated state funding.

Visit South Jersey is among 34 recipients in the state to split $5 million in grant funding allocated to support fan zones, street fairs and festivals that showcase New Jersey's communities, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Wednesday.

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“These grants will help ensure that the benefits of hosting the World Cup extend beyond the walls of the stadium,” Sherrill said in a statement. “Through this initiative, we are supporting small businesses and empowering communities across New Jersey to create exciting experiences that bring residents and visitors together throughout our state ahead of the tournament, and during the World Cup.”

MetLife Stadium will host eight World Cup games, including the final on Sunday, July 19. Training sites for four teams will also be set up around the state. Haiti’s national team will train at Stockton University in Galloway, Sherrill announced.

Most of the events are centered around MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, but officials in Camden, Burlington and Atlantic counties have plans in store, too.

Michael Snyder, director of operations with Visit South Jersey, said a bulk of the funding his organization will receive will go toward its three-day SoccerFest26 event from June 25-27, which will include youth soccer programming with Rutgers University-Camden soccer teams, watch parties, live music and local food and drink venders along the Camden waterfront.

“Our main goal doing this is really not only for the visitors that are coming to the area, but we really want to make sure that our residents have an opportunity to experience this event,” Snyder said. “Not everyone can afford the tickets, whether they're in Philly or East Rutherford. So this is their way of participating in what’s going on.”

Snyder didn't disclose how much money Visit South Jersey received from the program.

Smaller grants will also be allocated for watch parties and other themed events for 31 other recipients around New Jersey, including the following:

• Atlantic City Beach Fest and Visit Atlantic City, July 18-19

• Mount Holly Economic Development Department, June 19-20

• Ocean County World Cup Watch Parties, June 14, 19 and July 19

• Saturday Heights LIVE Watch Party, Haddon Heights Farmers Market, June 13

• WorldCupGardenState.com esports Tournament, June-July

• World Cup on the Waterfront at Food Truck Thursdays, Main Street Burlington, June 9, 23 and July 14.

The $5 million for the community events was initially slated to be used for a FIFA Fan Fest at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, but plans were scrapped in February for logistical reasons.