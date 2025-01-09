More Culture:

January 09, 2025

Miles Teller's house reportedly burns down in California wildfires

The Downingtown native is one of several celebrities whose Los Angeles homes have been destroyed this week.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Downingtown native Miles Teller is one of several celebrities whose Los Angeles homes have burned down.

Miles Teller's house is among those that have reportedly been burned down in the California wildfires.

The Downingtown native and "Top Gun: Maverick" star lived in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles with his wife, Keleigh, who he married in 2019. They bought the home for $7.5 million in 2023, and the property where it once stood was reduced to ash and rubble, according to photos captured Wednesday and obtained by People.

MORE: As bird flu spreads, how worried should pet owners be about their animal contracting the virus?

Keleigh posted on Instagram on Tuesday sharing hopes that people would stay safe during the fires, but the Tellers haven't shared an update about their home on social media. The couple had appeared at the Golden Globes on Sunday. 

At least five wildfires have been burning through over 20,000 acres of land around Los Angeles, killing at least five people, forcing nearly 180,000 from their homes and ravaging thousands of structures, NBC News reported. 

Among the buildings destroyed have been luxury homes owned by celebrities. Along with Teller, other famous people who have had their homes burned down this week include Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Cary Elwes, and Jhené Aiko, the Washington Post reported. Monica Beletsky, the Philly native who's a showrunner of "Manhunt" on Apple TV+, also posted on Instagram that her home was destroyed. 

