Suspect captured after manhunt in woman's fatal Millville shooting

November 03, 2022
A Millville man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with murder after a manhunt that lasted into Thursday morning, Cumberland County authorities said.
The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. along the 400 block of N. Fourth St., where responding officers found 35-year-old Ramy Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died of her injuries.
Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, had been considered armed and dangerous when authorities issued a warning to the public during their search for him. He had last been seen riding a silver Mercedes, police said.
On Thursday morning, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Ramos-Rosado had been taken into custody. He's facing murder and related charges.
Authorities did not provide a suspected motive in the shooting. It's unclear what kind of relationship Ramos-Rosado may have had with Garcia.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cody Miller at (856) 825-7010 or Detective Paul Panchesine at (856) 332-6233. Anonymous tips also can be shared online.
STATE V. EDWIN D. RAMOS-ROSADO 11/3/22 UPDATE: RAMOS-ROSADO HAS BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. WANTED ON CHARGES RELATED TO...Posted by Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, NJ on Wednesday, November 2, 2022