Pa. State Police launch search for missing 6-year-old child from Montgomery County

The Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory late Sunday night for a 6-year-old boy named Isaac Hwang.

Hwang went missing at around noon on Sunday and was last seen in the area of Limekiln Pike in Wyncote, Montgomery County, authorities said.

The missing boy is 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe the child could be at special risk of harm or injury.

The child is believed to be with a 35-year-old male named Jaemyung Hwang. Hwang is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The two individuals are believed to be traveling in a 2021 blue BMW X5 with a Virginia temporary tag U44997.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialing 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600.