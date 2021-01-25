More News:

January 25, 2021

Pa. State Police launch search for missing 6-year-old child from Montgomery County

Isaac Hwang was last seen at around noon on Sunday in Wyncote

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Persons
missing child Wyncote Source/Pennsylvania State Police

Isaac Hwang is described as standing 4 feet tall and weighing about 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory late Sunday night for a 6-year-old boy named Isaac Hwang.

Hwang went missing at around noon on Sunday and was last seen in the area of Limekiln Pike in Wyncote, Montgomery County, authorities said.

The missing boy is 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe the child could be at special risk of harm or injury.

The child is believed to be with a 35-year-old male named Jaemyung Hwang. Hwang is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The two individuals are believed to be traveling in a 2021 blue BMW X5 with a Virginia temporary tag U44997.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialing 911 or the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing Persons Philadelphia Police Pennsylvania State Police Missing People Montgomery County Wyncote Pennsylvania Cheltenham Township Missing Children

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Philly's official COVID-19 vaccine website goes online; residents can sign-up to be notified about getting their shots
Philly COVID Vaccine Website

Eagles

Three questions new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will need to answer
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_011921_usat

Business

Embassy Suites on Ben Franklin Parkway being converted into apartments
Embassy Suites apartments

Eagles

Potential Eagles defensive coordinator candidate: Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon
012121JonathanGannon

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders meme merchandise for sale at Philly museum
Bernie Sanders meme

Food & Drink

Pop-up at Fairmount Park Horticulture Center to open for indoor dining
Dining at Horticulture Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved