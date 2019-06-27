More News:

June 27, 2019

Missing Pennsylvania teen found safe in New Jersey with man she met on social media

By Emily Rolen
Authorities have located a 16-year-old from West Newton, Pennsylvania that went missing earlier this week. 

The girl was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after she was last seen at her family home, the Associated Press reported. A friend provided information to authorities, who were able to locate her in Highland Park, New Jersey on Wednesday.

She was found with a 23-year-old man she had been speaking to through social media. No charges have been filed against the man, according to the AP. 

She was being held in protective custody until her family could reunite with her.

